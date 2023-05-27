Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vocal Maga supporter Kimberly Guilfoyle on Saturday claimed that Ron DeSantis would “get hurt and damaged badly” by the Florida governor’s 2024 presidential bid against Donald Trump, the father of her boyfriend.

Ms Guilfoyle, who was previously married to California governor and Democrat Gavin Newsom, made the comments on Newsmax TV’s America Right Now.

“You’re gonna run against Donald Trump, you are going to get hurt and damaged badly,” said Ms Guilfoyle, who lives in Florida with Donald Trump, Jr. “That is the problem. So by the time Trump is done – we saw this before, 16 people, one after the next, fell off the stage – you’re gonna end up in the junkyard, and you’re not gonna be in good shape for 2028.

“That’s just a fact,” she said.

She claimed that it was “not time to go into Toys R Us, strap on the training wheels and take a spin around the aisle and see if it works out.”

A former prosecutor, Ms Guilfoyle has been a staunch, visible and vocal Trump supporter for years, notably making a roaring speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

On Saturday, she said Mr DeSantis “is doing a fine job in Florida”.

“In my opinion, he should stay here and do the job,” she told NewsMax. “He made a commitment, when he was just re-elected, to do four years and serve. If you’re going to be on the road running for a campaign for president, that’s not going to happen, and he’s not ready for it.”

The Florida governor officially announced his bid for the Republican nomination this week with a glitch-filled Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk.

“American decline is not inevitable — it is a choice. And we should choose a new direction — a path that will lead to American revitalization,” Mr DeSantis said, outlining his conservative accomplishments. “I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback.”

Following the Twitter Spaces event, a Trump spokeswoman said: “Ron DeSantis’ botched campaign announcement is another example of why he is just not ready for the job. The stakes are too high, and the fight to save America is too critical to gamble on a first-timer who is clearly not ready for prime time. President Trump is the proven leader that will be ready on day one to turn the country around.”