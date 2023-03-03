Kimberly Guilfoyle met by half empty auditorium at CPAC

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the conservative media personality and fiance of Donald Trump Jr, was met by a sparsely occupied auditorium for her CPAC speech.

The former Fox News anchor was met by a swathe of empty seats as she appeared at the right-wing political conference in suburban Washington DC on Friday.

The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg, who is at CPAC, described the embarrassing turnout for Ms Guilfoyle.

“Ms Guilfoyle’s strident remarks were delivered to a crowd that filled perhaps 25 per cent of the seats set out in the cavernous ballroom, a full quarter of which was blocked off by an area set aside for the press and a movable wall which hid an unused portion of the room,” reported Feinberg.

“In years past, the entirety of the ballroom was taken up by multiple tiers of seating reserved for attendees based on the amount they’d paid for their ticket to the annual confab.”

The Conservative Political Action Conference is a three-day event being held at Maryland’s National Harbor venue this week, and at which Donald Trump is expected to give a speech on Saturday.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is set to join Mr Trump by also giving a speech on Saturday.

The right-wing politician, who has been in Florida for the past two months, is facing investigations in his home country after his supporter rioted following his election defeat. Mr Trump endorsed Mr Bolsonaro’s attempt to remain in power in Brazil, only for him to be defeated by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

But the event as a whole has been skipped by a string of high-profile Republicans.

Potential Trump challenger Ron DeSantis, as well as former vice president Mike Pence have both skipped CPAC, and instead will attend a closed-door donor Club For Growth event in Florida.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, as well as RNC chair Ronna McDaniel are also missing the event.