Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee ‘aware’ of White House call to rioter as ex-president facing legal peril
House select committee will hold another public hearing on Wednesday to examine Capitol attack
Former president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
New excerpts from Maggie Haberman’s interviews with Donald Trump reveal the former president’s thoughts on spurious voter fraud lawsuits, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Mitch McConnell and what he was doing as a mob of his supporters breached the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.
The House select committee investigating the attack will reconvene for its first public hearing since July on 28 September.
Congressman Jamie Raskin said the panel is “aware” of allegations that a White House switchboard patched a call from a rioter as the attack was underway, among “thousands of details” that the committee is investigating.
US Rep Adam Schiff has also has rebuked Mr Trump’s claim that he could declassify documents at the centre of a separate probe led by the US Department of Justice into his Mar-a-Lago estate simply by saying so, claims that “don’t demonstrate much intelligence of any kind,” according to the congressman.
Legal analysts have argued that the former president has put his lawyers in a precarious legal situation, after a federal judge demanded proof of Mr Trump’s dubious claims.
Eric Garcia: ‘AOC sparked the Trump lawsuit. She’s a better politician than you think'
AOC sparked the Trump lawsuit. She’s a better politician than you think
Ocasio-Cortez is not the caricature many believe — and her willingness to ask the questions other people don’t consider led to the lawsuit against Trump and his children this week
Trump took ‘nothing of great urgency’ from the White House. Then came the Mar-a-Lago raid
Months before federal law enforcement recovered boxes of classified documents from his Florida home, Trump told Maggie Haberman that he took “nothing of urgency” with him when he left the White House.
The former president sat down with The New York Times journalist in the summer of 2021 for an interview for her upcoming book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.
In an adapted excerpt from the book, published in The Atlantic on Sunday, Ms Haberman details the moment that Mr Trump denied removing documents from the White House when he left office.
Trump claimed he took ‘nothing of great urgency’ from White House, new book reveals
Details about Mr Trump’s handling of highly sensitive government records comes at the height of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation
Chris Christie: Trump’s ‘self-inflicted wounds’ will be a legal liability
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie said Trump’s dismissals of the many allegations against him are pushing him closer to “self-indictment”.
His comments to ABC’s This Week on Sunday come as the former president falsely claimed to Fox News personality Sean Hannity that “you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified, even by thinking about it” and that declassification “doesn’t have to be a process” as his lawyers and federal prosecutors kick off a legal battle over top secret documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago.
“These are all self-inflicted wounds,” Mr Christie said. “His lawyers aren’t fighting any of this in court. They’re really not. They’re not putting forward any of these arguments. He’s putting forward all these arguments on television.”
QAnon, the Big Lie and misogyny: What we learned from Trump’s latest rally
Trump rallied in North Carolina on Friday night, days after he faced a bombshell lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James, and while he’s mired in legal battles and investigations on multiple fronts.
The Independent’s Eric Garcia has the highlights:
QAnon, the Big Lie and misogyny: Inside Trump’s Wilmington rally
Senior Washington reporter Eric Garcia was on the ground at Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina. Here’s what he saw:
ICYMI: Man charged with assault for tapping Giuliani on the back signals potential $2m lawsuit for false arrest
A man charged with assault and jailed for more than 24 hours in June for touching Rudy Giuliani’s back in a Staten Island supermarket has signalled a potential lawsuit against New York City for $2m for his false arrest.
Video captured Daniel Gill, then an employee of the store, touching Mr Giuliani on the back with his hand inside a ShopRite market while the former mayor was supporting his son Andrew’s unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for governor.
“What’s up, scumbag?” Mr Gill said, according to a notice of a claim that was filed on 22 September.
Man charged with assault for tapping Giuliani signals $2m wrongful arrest lawsuit
Daniel Gill was filmed touching the former New York mayor in a grocery store
Trump fans raise their fingers in a QAnon salute at his latest rally. Security tried to stop them
The Independent’s Eric Garcia was on the ground in North Carolina as Trump’s supporters raised their fingers in an apparent reference to QAnon’s “where we go one, we go all” slogan – the second time this has happened at one of his campaign-style rallies.
QAnon – a far-right, wide-ranging conspiracy theory movement that embraces Mr Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud, among other beliefs – has centred Mr Trump as a heroic figure battling a “deep state” and Democratic officials and other figures who will face violent retribution with his election and return to power.
Lisa Pyle, who wore a hat with the Q symbol, told The Independent that she appreciated his use of Q symbolism.
“I think it’s wonderful,” she said, but added she likely would not vote in 2022. “Would you vote in a broken election if you knew? If you knew the truth?”
Trump fans do QAnon symbol again at rally despite security trying to stop them
Ex-president has been posting flurry of QAnon memes on Truth Social
Trump claims he wasn’t watching Capitol attack on television, despite witness testimony
Trump told New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman that he was “having meetings” and “not watching television” while a mob of his supporters breached the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.
But former White House officials have repeatedly testified to the House select committee investigating the attack that then-President Trump was in the dining room next to the Oval Office and watching it unfold on screen.
Trump claims he wasn’t watching Capitol attack on TV, despite witness testimony
Former president tells Maggie Haberman ‘I was not watching television.’ His staff say otherwise
ICYMI: Mike Lindell under investigation over identity theft and damage to computer connected to voting machine
MyPillow founder and prominent, prolific election fraud conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell is under federal investigation for a number of alleged crimes related to his efforts to upend the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The Independent’s John Bowden reports:
Mike Lindell under investigation over damaging voting machine computer
MyPillow CEO is top chaser of election fraud conspiracies
Trump claimed he took ‘nothing of great urgency’ from White House – months before Mar-a-Lago raid
Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman he took “nothing of great urgency” with him when he left the White House, months before 11 boxes of classified documents were seized by federal law enforcement at Mar-a-Lago.
In an adapted excerpt from her book book, published in The Atlantic on Sunday, Ms Haberman details the moment that Mr Trump denied removing documents from the White House when he left office:
“He demurred when I asked if he had taken any documents of note upon departing the White House— ‘nothing of great urgency, no,’ he said,” she writes.
Mr Trump then proceeded to contradict himself by mentioning letters sent by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un which he had taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, she writes.
Trump claimed he took ‘nothing of great urgency’ from White House, new book reveals
Details about Mr Trump’s handling of highly sensitive government records comes at the height of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation
Chris Christie: Trump pushing himself closer to ‘self-indictment’ with incriminating TV statements
Former New Jersey governor and one-time GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie said Trump’s ongoing, very public dismissals of the mounting allegations against him are pushing him closer to “self-indictment”.
“The more you absolutely antagonize with nonsense arguments on television that your lawyers won’t make in court – because they’re afraid they’ll be sanctioned if they do because they have no evidence – you’re pushing yourself closer to a self-inflicted indictment,” he told ABC’s This Week on Sunday.
“And I don’t want to see that happen just because I don’t think it’s good for our country, but he’s pushing himself in that direction,” he said.
His comments come as the former president lost his legal battle to block the US Department of Justice from reviewing classified materials recovered at Mar-a-Lago last month.
Trump falsely claimed to Fox News personality Sean Hannity this week that “you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified, even by thinking about it” and that declassification “doesn’t have to be a process.”
“These are all self-inflicted wounds,” Mr Christie said. “His lawyers aren’t fighting any of this in court. They’re really not. They’re not putting forward any of these arguments. He’s putting forward all these arguments on television.”
