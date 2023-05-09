Cheney launches anti-Trump ad ahead of ex-president’s CNN town hall

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The political action committee founded by former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney is out with a television ad warning Americans that former president Donald Trump “is a risk America can never take again”.

The 60-second ad is set to run on CNN before and after Mr Trump appears on the network Wednesday evening for a town hall session with anchor Kaitlan Collins.

Narrated by Ms Cheney, the ad describes how Mr Trump began lying about the conduct of the 2020 election after it became clear he would lose to Joe Biden.

Continuing, the ex-Wyoming congresswoman recalls Mr Trump having “mobilised a mob to come to Washington and march on the Capitol” on the day Congress was set to certify the election, 6 January 2021.

She continues to speak over images of the riot showing Mr Trump’s supporters savaging police officers outside the Capitol.

“Trump was warned repeatedly that his plans for January 6th were illegal. He didn’t care, and today he celebrates those who attacked our Capitol. Donald Trump has proven he is unfit for office,” she said.

Ms Cheney founded the Super PAC running the ad, The Great Task, shortly after losing her House seat to now-Representative Harriet Hageman. She was ousted by her fellow Republicans who were upset over her criticism of Mr Trump and her service on the House January 6 select committee.

The former Wyoming congresswoman has vowed to keep Mr Trump from ever setting foot in the White House again, and has not ruled out mounting her own campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.