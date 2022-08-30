Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former president Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about knowing illicit details related to French president Emmanuel Macron’s love life, according to a new report.

It comes after “Item 1a” on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s list of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was revealed to be “info re: President of France”.

Rolling Stone reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Mr Macron’s personal life has been a subject of intense interest to Mr Trump for years.

Mr Trump boasted to close associates, both during and after his time in the White House, that he knew illicit details about the French president’s love life, the report claimed.

The sources said that Mr Trump also claimed that he learned about some of this dirt through “intelligence” he had seen or been briefed on.

The sources said that the former president was light on details and specifics related to Mr Macron’s activities.

One of them added: “It is often hard to tell if he’s bulls****ing or not.”

Mr Trump also did not offer any explanation during these conversations about how US spies may have acquired the supposed information on the French president.

It is not clear whether the information on Mr Macron taken from Mar-a-Lago is derived from US intelligence collection or is even classified.

And there is no clarity on whether the documents related to the French president seized by the FBI during the raid were related to Mr Macron’s personal life.

On Monday, the Department of Justice said it has already completed a review of the documents it seized.

On Friday, US district judge Aileen Cannon notified Mr Trump’s attorneys and the Justice Department of her intention to appoint a special master to review the 11 boxes of documents which FBI agents seized.