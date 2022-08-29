Jump to content
Right-leaning Drudge website pictures Trump in orange jumpsuit amid mounting legal woes

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Monday 29 August 2022 19:21
Comments

Related video: Court documents released indicates Trump violated the law

The right-leaning news aggregation website the Drudge Report pictured former president Donald Trump in an orange jumpsuit in a photoshopped image as it linked to several articles outlining his mounting legal problems.

Under the headline “Trump indictment watch”, the site linked to a Daily Beast Op-Ed arguing “It’s Over: Trump Will Be Indicted”.

Mr Trump is under investigation for bringing classified documents to his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, after leaving the White House in January of last year.

“I have finally seen enough. Donald Trump will be indicted by a federal grand jury,” national security lawyer Brad Moss wrote for The Daily Beast, arguing that the redacted probable cause affidavit released on Friday shows that Mr Trump “was in unauthorized possession of national defense information,” that “he was put on notice by the US Government that he was not permitted to retain those documents”, and that “he continued to maintain possession of the documents” until the FBI raided the residence.

Mr Moss also published on Op-Ed on the site of Fox News in defence of the FBI raid on the private club. The federal law enforcement agency has faced strong criticism from conservatives and threats have been levelled against individual agents.

Donald Trump was photoshopped into an orange prison jumpsuit on the right-leaning Drudge Report news aggregation site

(Screenshot / Drudge Report)

More follows...

