✕ Close Related video: Justice Dept. Releases Redacted Mar-A-Lago Search Affidavit

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A federal judge in Florida has said she is inclined to grant Donald Trump his request to have a “special master” review documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home.

The judge said it “should not be construed as a final determination on plaintiff’s motion”. A hearing is set for 1 September.

The US Department of Justice has suspected that the government search of his home in Florida could uncover “evidence of obstruction” on the premises, according to a heavily redacted probable cause affidavit unveiled on Friday.

The president responded to the release of the document used to obtain a search warrant with a string of furious posts on his Truth Social platform, calling it further evidence of a “witch hunt” against him and a “total public relations subterfuge” by federeral law enforcement.

According to the 38-page document, FBI agents who examined the contents of boxes retrieved from Mr Trump in January 2021 found “184 unique documents bearing classification markings,” as well as 67 documents marked as confidential, 92 documents marked as secret, and 25 documents marked as top secret.