Trump warns of threat to western ‘civilization’ from mass migration in new security plan: ‘Destabilizing population flows’
The Trump Administration’s national security plan blames migration into Europe for everything from censorship to low birthrates
Donald Trump has claimed that mass migration has put Western civilization itself in danger, suggesting Europe is particularly at risk.
The president’s administration has released a 33-page dossier that claims Europe could be “eclipsed by the real and more stark prospect of civilization erasure” in 20 years.
Entitled the National Security Strategy of the United States of America, the document argues that migration is responsible for everything from censorship to declining birth rates.
"The larger issues facing Europe include activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies that undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence," the document reads.
It also says that the “growing influence of patriotic European parties indeed gives cause for great optimism,” despite those same parties being highly controversial in their own countries.
The document even questions whether “certain European countries” will remain “reliable allies” to the United States, tearing up decades of trust between the U.S. and Europe.
One former U.S. diplomat told The Independent that the document is “disastrously dumb.”
Brett Bruen, who served as the White House Director of Global Engagement during the Obama administration, also blasted the plan for being "a strategic disaster."
"This is a disastrously dumb, deeply damaging document for American diplomacy. It only further fuels distrust and puts more distance between Washington and the allies we most desperately need to ensure our own security and prosperity," Bruen said.
However, the president is more optimistic about the plan.
In the strategy’s introduction, he describes it as a “roadmap to ensure that America remains the greatest and most successful nation in human history, and the home of freedom on earth."
Much of the document’s sentiment around immigration echoes the controversial “great replacement theory,” which suggests that nefarious forces are driving mass migration to replace White people with ethnic minorities.
The largely debunked theory has been promoted by other conservative politicians, includingTucker Carlsonand Speaker Mike Johnson.
Trump has repeatedly clashed with European officials on immigration issues and even reportedly ordered Secretary of State Marco Rubio to put pressure on Europe to limit immigration.
The order, sent by the president on November 21, directs officials to highlight crimes committed by migrants to support the Trump administration’s case.
The message, obtained by the New York Times, even claims that immigrants are “widespread disruptors of social cohesion.”
Since taking office, Trump has led a crackdown on immigration into the United States.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem even confirmed plans to expand the list of countries subject to the U.S. travel ban to “over 30.”
Currently, 12 countries have citizens banned from entering the U.S., with seven more facing heavy restrictions.
Trump has vowed to “permanently pause migration from all third-world countries” and blasted Joe Biden for allegedly allowing “illegal admissions” of migrants to the United States.
