Comment

The rise of far right is rewriting Europe’s political landscape

With the rise of populists like Marine Le Pen and Geert Wilders, the centre right is giving way to the fringes, writes former Europe editor for CNN Nina dos Santos. Is the EU prepared for the balance of power to shift – and by how much?

Sunday 17 March 2024 15:04 GMT
Comments
<p>European right-wing politicians, Dutchman Geert Wilders, right, and France's Marine Le Pen, left</p>

European right-wing politicians, Dutchman Geert Wilders, right, and France's Marine Le Pen, left

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Coming together for their conference in Bucharest this month, the leaders of Europe’s conservative parties appeared at first glance triumphant.

Since their last gathering two years ago, the centre right has gained ground, finding itself in government across large parts of the European Union with a bigger say inside the bloc’s key institutions. 

EU conservatives – campaigning together as their collective European People’s Party – are on track to score the most seats in upcoming elections for the European parliament, over which Malta’s centre-right Roberta Metsola currently presides.

