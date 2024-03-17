The rise of far right is rewriting Europe’s political landscape

Coming together for their conference in Bucharest this month, the leaders of Europe’s conservative parties appeared at first glance triumphant.

Since their last gathering two years ago, the centre right has gained ground, finding itself in government across large parts of the European Union with a bigger say inside the bloc’s key institutions.

EU conservatives – campaigning together as their collective European People’s Party – are on track to score the most seats in upcoming elections for the European parliament, over which Malta’s centre-right Roberta Metsola currently presides.