Watch: Russia general election voters queue at polling station in Saint Petersburg

Footage shows voters queuing at a polling station in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday (17 March).

The sham election is widely expected to confirm Vladimir Putin’s fifth term of presidency, set to last for at least another six years.

Putin, 71, faces little competition; his opponents are either in jail or in exile abroad, and the most prominent - Alexei Navalny - died in a remote Arctic penal colony last month.

Voting closes at 9pm in Moscow with the results announced shortly after.