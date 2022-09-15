Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee obtains secret service communications as Mark Meadows co-operates with DoJ
Trump phones mother of shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt
The select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has obtained “thousands” of communications between Secret Service staff around the time of the riot, according to chair Bennie Thompson.
Mr Thompson said he and his members are now in possession of “thousands of exhibits” including text messages and radio traffic between agents working on 5 and 6 January 2021.
It is unclear what if any materials included in the data are new to the committee, but the announcement comes after two months of back-and-forth between the panel and the service after it emerged that the latter had deleted messages sent by agents before, during and after the insurrection.
Meanwhile, former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has co-operated with a subpoena from the Department of Justice issued as part of its own grand jury probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
According to CNN, Mr Meadows has turned over materials that he provided to the select committee before refusing to testify to its members, for which he was found in contempt of Congress.
Where Trump got the idea to buy Greenland
When Donald Trump floated the controversial idea to buy Greenland in 2019, it was not because of conversations with administration officials, as he said at the time. It was the by-product of a suggestion posed by one of his billionaire friends, a new book reports.
In August 2019, the former president compared the purchase of Greenland to a “large real estate deal”, stating that the notion had been planted in his head after ongoing conversations with members within his cabinet.
“The concept came up and....strategically it’s interesting,” he told a group of reporters on board Air Force One at the time. Later, a report from The Wall Street Journal would claim that the former real estate mogul became fixated on the semi-autonomous territory of Denmark after learning about its vast natural resources and geopolitical importance.
“First we have to find out whether or not they have any interest,” he said.
Johanna Chisholm has the story.
Trump’s idea to buy Greenland came from a billionaire cosmetics friend, book claims
The former president once compared the purchase of the Scandanavian island to a ‘large real estate deal’
What has the 6 January committee obtained from the Secret Service?
Bennie Thompson, chair of the House January 6 committee, has said the panel has obtained “thousands of exhibits” from Secret Service agents in relation to the panel’s investigation.
Mr Thompson told reporters on Wednesday that the materials obtained by his committee were a combination of different communications including “text messages, radio traffic ... thousands of exhibits”, as Axios reported.
The receipt of “thousands” of materials comes three months after the committee issued a subpoena for Secret Service communications from the day of the assault on the US Capitol and the day before.
It remains unclear what, if any, new information has been obtained by the panel, which has recently announced a second round of hearings for September.
Gino Spocchia reports.
Jan 6 committee has ‘thousands’ of communications from Secret Service
Subpoena was issued in July for text messages between agents from January 5 and 6 2021
The race that could decide whether Trump can steal the 2024 election
Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race has gotten plenty of attention thanks to GOP candidate Doug Mastriano, an outright Christian nationalist who attended the 6 January rally that preceded the attack on the US Capitol.
Mr Mastriano, an election conspiracy theorist who currently trails in the polls, has previously said he would order a purge of the state’s voter rolls if elected – and given that Pennsylvania’s secretary of state is appointed by the governor, not elected, he would have more leeway than most governors in the nation to reshape the way elections in his state are carried out.
Eric Garcia looks at what a Mastriano win could mean for the next election.
How Pennsylvania governor’s race could determine if Trump could steal a 2024 election
Doug Mastriano led the effort to overturn the 2020 election while Josh Shapiro beat Trump in court. Now the two are running for governor in one of the most important swing states, Eric Garcia reports from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
Georgia Senate contest marked by gender and race gaps
As Republican Herschel Walker struggles in his challenge to incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, polling indicates that even as the contest features two Black men, the gendered and racial gaps in whom voters are supporting are extremely stark:
Mr Warnock’s campaign has been hampered from the off by his history of domestic abuse, his steady stream of bizarre and rambling public statements, and his habit of repeating outright false claims – including lies about his professional and educational history.
Book says Melania Trump warned husband he was “blowing” Covid response
Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, was reportedly so disturbed by her husband’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic that she took to characterising his response as “screwing up”.
The news of one of the former president’s closest confidants, among others, expressing doubts in his ability to handle critical geopolitical issues comes from a forthcoming book from New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker and New Yorker staff writer and CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser. CNN obtained an early copy of the book.
In one of the book’s more damning passages, the pair of veteran reporters cite interviews with Trump insiders who were able to confirm that the one-term president’s partner was concerned with how his administration was responding to the pandemic, which he was claiming as late as 27 February – after the US had retroactively confirmed its first death and the World Health Organisation had declared it a global health emergency – would disappear “like a miracle”.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Melania told Trump he was ‘blowing this’ in handling of Covid outbreak, book claims
The former first lady reportedly made the damning remarks during a phone call with one of her husband’s initial backers, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie
Trump retruthing stories about Durham probe
Donald Trump appears to be on something of a tear this morning, sharing various news clips and Fox News segments about John Durham’s probe into the origins of Robert Mueller’s investigation into connections between Trump’s team and Russian agents.
Mr Trump claims that the Durham probe proves that his 2016 campaign and administration was spied on thanks to a conspiracy masterminded to some extent by Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and compromised law enforcement officials. There is no evidence for this.
Most of what Mr Trump has shared is focused on Igor Danchenko, a Russia analyst who has been indicted for lying to federal investigators. However, that indictment was handed down by a grand jury last year.
Mr Trump has most likely been triggered by a New York Times story that described the three-year-old Durham investigation as entering its final stages with no major revelations on the horizon:
Jan 6 committee makes Secret Service breakthrough and aims for 28 September hearing
Speaking to reporters, 6 Jaunary committee chair Bennie Thompson not only said that his committee had obtained “thousands of exhibits” from the Secret Service – including texts and radio traffic between agents – but also confirmed that he and his colleagues are aiming to hold another public hearing on 28 September, as was reported earlier this week.
Watch his remarks below:
Jan 6 panel not co-operating with DoJ: report
Punchbowl News has dropped a startling report this morning giving a glimpse into the usually behind-closed-doors decision-making of the 6 January select committee. It seems that the committee has decided not to co-operate with the Department of Justice on the department’s own 6 January investigation.
As per the site’s AM newsletter, here’s a sample of what’s going on:
Trump begins day with border rant
Donald Trump is awake and “truthing” on his social media platform, Truth Social, and the first topic of the day is the US’s border with Mexico:
Mr Trump’s likeliest successor as the most prominent national Republican, Ron DeSantis, has made news this week by flying two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, mimicking a policy implemented at huge expense by his Texas counterpart Greg Abbott.
Graeme Massie reports.
Ron DeSantis sends two planes of undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Barack Obama owns a $12m estate on the exclusive island off coast of Massachusetts
Giuliani hawks MyPillow promotion in response to FBI’s Lindell action
Among those jumping to Mike Lindell’s defence after the FBI seized his phone in connection with a case in Colorado is Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyer and the target of a billion-dollar lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems focused on his promotion of false conspiracy theories about the company’s voting machines.
The confiscation of Mr Lindell’s phone is being framed by many right-wingers as another example of Joe Biden supposedly weaponising the FBI against his political opponents. In fact, it is related to an FBI investigation of Tina Peters, a Colorado county clerk who is alleged to have illegally downloaded data from voting machines in an attempt to substantiate false claims circulating about the “theft” of the 2020 election.
Josh Marcus reports.
Everything we know about the FBI seizure of Mike Lindell’s phone at Hardee’s
FBI questioned Trump ally about ties to Colorado election machine breach
