The select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has obtained “thousands” of communications between Secret Service staff around the time of the riot, according to chair Bennie Thompson.

Mr Thompson said he and his members are now in possession of “thousands of exhibits” including text messages and radio traffic between agents working on 5 and 6 January 2021.

It is unclear what if any materials included in the data are new to the committee, but the announcement comes after two months of back-and-forth between the panel and the service after it emerged that the latter had deleted messages sent by agents before, during and after the insurrection.

Meanwhile, former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has co-operated with a subpoena from the Department of Justice issued as part of its own grand jury probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

According to CNN, Mr Meadows has turned over materials that he provided to the select committee before refusing to testify to its members, for which he was found in contempt of Congress.