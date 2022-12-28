Trump news – live: Jan 6 papers reveal Greene told Trump about QAnon, and Mark Meadows burned papers in office
January 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’
The January 6 committee has released another batch of transcripts, including another pair of interviews with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and other Trump administration officials.
The committee issued its final report into the pro-Trump insurrection last Thursday and is now in the process of releasing the transcripts of interviews that it is based on.
The panel conducted more than 1,000 interviews over the course of its 18-month investigation into the violence at the US Capitol that followed Donald Trump’s election defeat to Joe Biden.
The committee will formally be closed down when the GOP-controlled House begins its next session on 3 January.
In her May interview, Ms Hutchinson told the committee that she remembered Marjorie Taylor Greene discussing QAnon with Mr Trump during a rally in Georgia on 4 January 2021.
Trump only realised his presidential schedule was public days before leaving office, Jan 6 committee was told
GOP begins to turn on newly-elected George Santos over ‘despicable and unfathomable’ lies
The New York Republican admitted this week to lying about his work history, education and religious background while insisting he’s not a fraud.
Georgia official believed Trump was threatening him with violence during call demanding he 'find' him 11,780 votes
Co-leader of plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer sentenced to 16 years in prison
Plot was uncovered months before 2020 election.
Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’
Tensions have escalated in MAGA-world as Ms Greene continues to clash with several one-time allies in her opinions about the House speaker role.
Matt Gaetz asked Mark Meadows about a pardon over trafficking investigation, Trump insider told Jan 6 committee
Cassidy Hutchinson says Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows used to burn official papers in his office
Cassidy Hutchinson told JAN 6 committee that Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump
The former aide to Mark Meadows told the committee in two interviews that the far-right conspiracy theory was discussed within White House circles.
She told the panel in her June interview that QAnon was discussed during a December 2020 meeting between Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers, including Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene bringing QAnon up several times, though, in the presence of the president, privately with Mark,” Ms Hutchinson testified.
“I remember Mark having a few conversations, too, about – more specific to QAnon stuff and more about the idea that they had with the election and, you know, not as much pertaining to the planning of the January 6th rally.”
She also said in her May interview that Ms Greene brought up QAnon with Mr Trump during a rally in Georgia on 4 January 2021.
“Ms Greene came up and began talking to us about QAnon and QAnon going to the rally, and she had a lot of constituents that are QAnon, and they’ll all be there,” Ms Hutchinson said.
“And she was showing him pictures of them travelling up to Washington, D.C., for the rally on the 6th.”
Mike Pence spokesperson denies former vice president filed to join 2024 race
