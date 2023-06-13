Chaos erupts as protester in prison garb jumps in front of Trump motorcade

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chaos erupted in Miami after a protester jumped in front of former President Donald Trump’s motorcade as he left the federal courthouse after pleading not guilty to the 37 counts against him in connection to his alleged mishandling of national defence information.

In an interview with The Independent before the incident took place, the protester identified himself as Domenic Santana.

Speaking about why he was at the court, he said: “Hopefully, someday he has to be locked up. He should have been locked up a long, long time ago. He's gotten away with it. He's the master of spin, a graduate from the New York School of Rats and he has a master's degree and he knows how to spin it. He's going to spin it on this one. ‘It's political. It's because I'm running for president that they're accusing me.’”

“He has his case made up. He doesn't need lawyers to defend him. He already knows the spin. Before the election, ‘Oh, if I lose it’s because of fraud’. That day he lost – ‘Oh, fraud, fraud fraud’. His Attorney General – ‘There was no fraud’. ‘You're fired,’ the next day. Come on. Enough is enough,” Mr Santana added.

Footage from the scene appeared to show Mr Santana being tackled to the ground and arrested.

Miami Police officers control a crowd after detaining protester Dominic Santana, who attempted to rush former President Donald Trump's motorcade (Getty Images)

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Santana told the Sun Sentinel that supporters of Mr Trump “came for me. They were calling me a communist. Trump is a rat who graduated from the school of rats. He should have been locked up a long, long time ago”.

Mr Santana is a Cuban-American retiree, according to the Palm Beach Post. He said he came to the court to confront Mr Trump’s “cult-like” following. “These charges are just the beginning of his lies.”

Dominic Santana of Miami is detained by Miami police after trying to block former President Donald Trump's motorcade (Getty Images)

Protester Dominic Santana is detained by Miami Police officers after attempting to rush former President Donald Trump's motorcade (Getty Images)

On Monday evening, police separated Mr Santana from the crowd following a confrontation with supporters of the former president.

Mr Santana, who lives in Miami, showed up at the courthouse the next day in the same old-school prison outfit and carrying his “Lock him up” sign.

“He should have been locked up a long time ago,” he reiterated, according to the Miami New Times.