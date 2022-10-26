Jump to content

Liveupdated1666781410

Trump news – live: Hope Hicks meets with Jan 6 panel as Trump hits out at Bob Woodward for sharing recordings

Former close confidante of ex-president quit administration in days after Capitol was attacked

Andrew Naughtie
Wednesday 26 October 2022 11:50
Comments

Liz Cheney says ‘no one’ should vote for ‘election deniers’ in midterms

Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s closest sides has given an interview to the January 6 select committee today. A former communications aide, she had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, leaving the administration a week after the Capitol riot.

Mr Trump himself was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee last week. He has been asked to sit for “one or more days of deposition testimony” around 14 November.

On another legal front, the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents hoarded by Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago is reportedly focusing on a former White House valet, Walt Nauta, who worked closely with Mr Trump during and after his presidency – and who was apparently sometimes charged with moving documents between rooms as Mr Trump moved around the building.

The former president has also hit out at journalist Bob Woodward saying he had “no right” to release recordings of their conversations together during his presidency, now collated in an audio book.

1666781410

Trump’s valet focus of Mar-a-Lago documents probe, reports say

The Department of Justice investigation into whether former president Donald Trump violated laws prohibiting unauthorised retention of national defence information and obstruction of justice has reportedly zeroed in on a US Navy veteran.

The veteran is Walt Nauta, who served as Mr Trump’s White House valet and remained in the ex-president’s employ after the end of his term.

Andrew Feinberg reports.

Trump document probe zeroes in on ex-president’s valet

The Department of Justice investigation into whether former president Donald Trump violated laws prohibiting unauthorised retention of national defence information and obstruction of justice has reportedly zeroed in on a US Navy veteran.

Andrew Naughtie26 October 2022 11:50
1666779610

Cheney: GOP could split in 2024

Liz Cheney has a dire outlook for the GOP if Donald Trump were to run for president and win the party’s nomination in 2024.

The conservative Wyoming congresswoman says the divides in her party are too deep to endure another run by the ex-president. Speaking on Meet the Press this past Sunday, she warned that they would be stressed to their breaking points should he do so.

“The party has either to come back from where we are right now, which is a very dangerous and toxic place, or the party will splinter and there will be a new conservative party that rises,” she told host Chuck Todd.

Were Mr Trump to successfully win the nomination, the party would “shatter”, she added.

John Bowden reports.

Liz Cheney predicts Trump would ‘shatter’ GOP into two parties if he is 2024 nominee

Wyoming congresswoman has floated running for president herself

Andrew Naughtie26 October 2022 11:20

