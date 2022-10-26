✕ Close Liz Cheney says ‘no one’ should vote for ‘election deniers’ in midterms

Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s closest sides has given an interview to the January 6 select committee today. A former communications aide, she had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, leaving the administration a week after the Capitol riot.

Mr Trump himself was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee last week. He has been asked to sit for “one or more days of deposition testimony” around 14 November.

On another legal front, the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents hoarded by Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago is reportedly focusing on a former White House valet, Walt Nauta, who worked closely with Mr Trump during and after his presidency – and who was apparently sometimes charged with moving documents between rooms as Mr Trump moved around the building.

The former president has also hit out at journalist Bob Woodward saying he had “no right” to release recordings of their conversations together during his presidency, now collated in an audio book.