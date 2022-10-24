Trump news - live: Cheney won’t let Trump turn Jan 6 testimony into ‘circus’ as he rails against subpoena
Former president delivers rambling list of grievances to cult-like Save America crowd
Liz Cheney says Donald Trump won’t be able to turn Jan 6 testimony into a ‘circus’
Donald Trump has officially been subpoenaed by the January 6 House select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take his deposition “on or about” 14 November.
Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let him turn his testimony into a “circus”
The subpoena topped off a week of bad news for the former president.
A judge said Mr Trump signed a false statement regarding election fraud in the 2020 election. He was deposed for the defamation case against him brought by E Jean Carroll who accuses him of rape. His former adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail and his former ally Tom Barrack is on trial as an illegal foreign agent.
Further, Senator Lindsey Graham has been ordered to testify in the Georgia 2020 election case (but has asked the Supreme Court to intervene), and the fraud trial against the Trump Organization is scheduled to start next week.
Nevertheless, on Saturday evening Mr Trump flew from Florida to Texas in his “newly inaugurated Trump Force One” Boeing 757 plane for a raucous “Save America” rally.
Cheney warns against ‘grave threat’ of election-denying candidates on midterm ballots
Republican US Rep Liz Cheney has warned that the vast number of candidates who have refused to accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election pose a grave threat to democracy.
In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” on 23 October, the Wyoming congresswoman – who lost a GOP primary to a candidate who falsely claimed the election was “rigged” – said she refuses to support or vote for candidates who cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
“No one of any party should be voting for people who are election deniers,” she said.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Liz Cheney warns against ‘grave threat’ of election deniers on midterm ballots
A majority of GOP candidates in fall elections have rejected or questioned 2020 results
Rally crowd interrupts Trump by singing national anthem as rants about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.
John Bowden reports.
Trump rally crowd interrupts Jan 6 rant by singing national anthem
President holds first rally since facing subpoena from Congress
Cheney says Jan 6 committee will not let Trump turn his testimony into a ‘circus’
Liz Cheney has vowed that the House January 6 select committee will not allow former president Donald Trump to turn his testimony into a “circus”.
The Wyoming Republican made the assurance in an appearance on NBC’s Meet The Press on Sunday, two days after the committee formally issued a subpoena to compel Mr Trump to produce documents by 4 November and appear to give evidence in a sworn deposition before the panel on 14 November, setting up a confrontation between the twice-impeached ex-president and the nine-member panel with just months to go before its mandate expires in January.
Ms Cheney was asked if the committee is open to considering Mr Trump’s reported offer to give testimony in a live setting.
Here’s what she said:
Liz Cheney says Jan 6 committee will not let Trump turn his testimony into a ‘circus’
Cheney was asked if the committee is open to considering Mr Trump’s reported offer to give testimony in a live setting
‘Who is going to enter the Trump Quicksand?’
Trump asks ‘Who is going to enter the Trump Quicksand?’ in bizarre Truth Social post
Apparently, many have tried
Trump group led by Michael Flynn ‘misled US election officials’
A right-wing group founded by prominent conspiracy theorists and Donald Trump allies ran a covert nationwide campaign to fuel the former president’s plans to upend the nation’s elections after his 2020 defeat.
An investigation from Reuters discovered that the influential America Project surveyed more than 260 election officials in eight battleground states without revealing the group’s agenda and its founders’ explicit attempts to seize voting machines.
According to Reuters, interviewers told election officials that they were nonpartisan observers conducting the surveys only for educational purposes.
Alex Woodward reports.
Pro-Trump group ‘misled US election officials’ to participate in 2020 surveys
Michael Flynn’s America Project used survey data to promote bogus voting machines agenda, investigation finds
Is the Secret Service covering up something about January 6?
Is something untoward afoot at the elite agency charged with safeguarding the life of President Joe Biden?
Adam Kinzinger certainly thinks so.
Andrew Feinberg looks at the evidence.
Is the Secret Service covering up January 6?
January 6 committee member Adam Kinzinger thinks something is amiss at the agency tasked with protecting US presidents. Andrew Feinberg looks at the evidence
How the Utah Senate race became a referendum on Trump’s GOP
Just weeks before the Nov. 8 vote, Utah‘s senior senator, Republican Mike Lee, is now acknowledging a real reelection threat from Evan McMullin, an anti-Donald Trump independent and former Republican challenging him in the state’s most competitive Senate race in decades.
Lee’s campaign insists it is confident heading into Election Day, but there are unmistakable signs of anxiety in a race shaping up as a referendum on the direction that Trump has taken the Republican Party.
Utah Senate race: Referendum on direction Trump has led GOP
Just weeks before the Nov. 8 election, Utah’s senior senator, Republican Mike Lee, is now acknowledging a real political threat from Evan McMullin
Trump preparing to challenge 2022 midterm election results, report says
Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly preparing challenges to 2022 midterm elections, raising baseless claims of voter fraud that fuelled his failed attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The former president has reportedly convened a series of in-person meetings and conference calls with allies and officials in battleground states to prepare for legal challenges to upcoming elections that could determine the balance of power in Congress ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Trump is already preparing to challenge midterm election results: report
Ex-president and GOP allies have reportedly held meetings to discuss scorched-earth tactics to do what they failed to do in 2020
Trump renews threat against Pulitzer for awarding ‘Russia hoax’ reporting
Donald Trump has repeated his claim that he will sue the Pulitzer Prize board, this time saying it will happen within the next two weeks.
The former president has previously threatened to sue the organisation if it does not rescind awards for reporting on Russian 2016 election collusion by The New York Times and The Washington Post.
Trump renews threat against Pulitzer for awarding ‘Russia hoax’ reporting
Threat first made in November 2021
Pelosi says Trump isn’t ‘man enough’ to testify before Jan 6 committee
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched another attack against Donald Trump on Sunday, effectively daring the onetime president to testify before the Jan 6 committee.
She made the comments during an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, predicting that Mr Trump would attempt to fight the January 6 panel’s subpoena for his testimony by whatever means possible.
John Bowden reports.
Nancy Pelosi says Trump isn't 'man enough' to testify before Jan 6 committee
Speaker escalates newest criticism of Trump in interview
