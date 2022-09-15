Trump news – live: Trump threatens ‘big problems’ for US if he’s indicted over Mar-a-Lago papers
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes
Jen Psaki says Democrats ‘love to be opposed’ to Donald Trump ahead of midterms
In an interview this morning, Donald Trump once again claimed that he had “absolute authority” as president to declassify documents, and that he had declassified the files found at Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in its August search.
The claim is misleading in that there are standardised protocols that generally have to be followed when documents are declassified, and there is no evidence Mr Trump or his team did so. More important for Mr Trump is that the classification status of the files he took with him to Florida is irrelevant to any of the crimes the FBI cited in its affidavit seeking a warrant for the search.
Nevertheless, he promised “big problems” for the US if he’s indicted over the Mar-a-Lago papers.
Meanwhile, the select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has obtained “thousands” of communications between Secret Service staff around the time of the riot, according to chair Bennie Thompson.
It is unclear what if any materials included in the data are new to the committee, but the announcement comes after two months of back-and-forth between the panel and the service after it emerged that the latter had deleted messages sent by agents before, during and after the insurrection.
Biden approval rating jumps up to 45%
President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have improved from their lowest point this summer, according to a new poll.
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed the president’s approval ratings increased to 45 per cent from 36 per cent in July.
Sravasti Dasgupta reports.
Biden approval rating jumps up to 45%
Poll shows economy continues to be a source of weakness for the president
Trump threatens ‘big problems’ for US if he’s indicted
Former president Donald Trump on Thursday hinted that his supporters could engage in a protracted campaign of violence if he were to be indicted for any crimes discovered in the myriad criminal investigations into his conduct.
Speaking on the conservative broadcaster Hugh Hewitt’s radio show, Mr Trump said an indictment would not deter him from running for president because he would have “no prohibition against running”.
“But I think if it happened, I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps, we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it,” he added.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Trump threatens 'big problems' for US if he's indicted in stolen documents scandal
Mr Trump warned that the US would have ‘big problems’ if he were to be charged with any crimes
Fox Poll shows reaction to end of Roe v Wade
The political implications for the end of Roe v Wade are becoming clear, and they don’t look good for Republicans – a fact that is even showing up on Fox News:
GOP leaders have struggled to pivot the midterm campaign away from turning into a referendum on abortion rights, but their efforts were badly muddled this week when South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham introduced legislation that would ban abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy under federal law.
John Bowden writes:
Lindsey Graham gifts Democrats an anti-abortion bogeyman in final stretch of campaign
If Democrats hold on to the Senate this year, they will have an unlikely ally to thank: Lindsey Graham.
Trump ‘won’t run with Pence again'
Donald Trump says in a new book that he will not pick his former vice president Mike Pence to serve as his running mate if he launches another White House bid in 2024.
Mr Trump made the remarks in The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, written by Peter Baker of The New York Times and Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, The Guardian reported. Mr Baker and Ms Glasser interviewed Mr Trump in April and November of last year.
“It would be totally inappropriate,” the former president said. Mr Trump’s main objection to his former vice president is that Mr Pence refused to overturn the 2020 presidential election results on 6 January 2021. “Mike committed political suicide,” Mr Trump told the authors.
Read more from Eric Garcia:
Trump says he won't pick Pence as running-mate: 'Mike committed political suicide'
The former president’s remarks appear in an upcoming book
Schumer casts doubt on Democrats’ midterm chances
Even after a run of special election victories and encouraging polls, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has issued a pessimistic prediction for House Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections.
In comments reported by Punchbowl News, Mr Schumer told Senate colleagues at a restaurant dinner that were the midterms to be held today, there would be “a 60 per cent chance we hold the Senate, and a 40 per cent chance we hold the House”.
The outlet cited numerous restaurant patrons as its sources, reporting that they overheard Mr Schumer as he “loudly” described how Nancy Pelosi is “in trouble” in her efforts to hold on to the majority in the lower chamber.
The majority leader’s prediction of losing the House puts him at odds with Ms Pelosi, who has said in the last few days not just that she thinks the Democrats can hold the chamber but that they can in fact widen their ultra-narrow majority.
Read more:
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats are unlikely to hold House majority in midterms
Senate majority leader’s assessment puts him at odds with Nancy Pelosi, but is still more optimistic than any forecast earlier this year
Trump insists (again) that Mar-a-Lago documents were declassified
In an interview with right-wing radio host Hugh Hewitt this morning, Donald Trump was given a chance to riff on the Mar-a-Lago search and its aftermath.
Aside from boasting about his poll numbers and saying that “the people are not going to stand for” the search, he also fixated on John Durham’s fading probe into the Russia invesitagtion, insisted that “alternate slates” of electors submitted to overturn presidential are “common” rather than illegal, confirmed he had not been asked to appear before a grand jury (it was not clear which one), and also insisted a president has the “absolute right” to declassify classified documents.
This is inaccurate, and is also not the only matter at issue in the Mar-a-Lago case.
He also said that were he indicted, he “would have no prohibition” on running for president – and warned of “big problems” thanks to the uproar that would result. Asked if he was inciting violence, he replied: “I’m just saying what my opinion is”.
Where Trump got the idea to buy Greenland
When Donald Trump floated the controversial idea to buy Greenland in 2019, it was not because of conversations with administration officials, as he said at the time. It was the by-product of a suggestion posed by one of his billionaire friends, a new book reports.
In August 2019, the former president compared the purchase of Greenland to a “large real estate deal”, stating that the notion had been planted in his head after ongoing conversations with members within his cabinet.
“The concept came up and....strategically it’s interesting,” he told a group of reporters on board Air Force One at the time. Later, a report from The Wall Street Journal would claim that the former real estate mogul became fixated on the semi-autonomous territory of Denmark after learning about its vast natural resources and geopolitical importance.
“First we have to find out whether or not they have any interest,” he said.
Johanna Chisholm has the story.
Trump's idea to buy Greenland came from a billionaire cosmetics friend, book claims
The former president once compared the purchase of the Scandanavian island to a ‘large real estate deal’
What has the 6 January committee obtained from the Secret Service?
Bennie Thompson, chair of the House January 6 committee, has said the panel has obtained “thousands of exhibits” from Secret Service agents in relation to the panel’s investigation.
Mr Thompson told reporters on Wednesday that the materials obtained by his committee were a combination of different communications including “text messages, radio traffic ... thousands of exhibits”, as Axios reported.
The receipt of “thousands” of materials comes three months after the committee issued a subpoena for Secret Service communications from the day of the assault on the US Capitol and the day before.
It remains unclear what, if any, new information has been obtained by the panel, which has recently announced a second round of hearings for September.
Gino Spocchia reports.
Jan 6 committee has 'thousands' of communications from Secret Service
Subpoena was issued in July for text messages between agents from January 5 and 6 2021
The race that could decide whether Trump can steal the 2024 election
Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race has gotten plenty of attention thanks to GOP candidate Doug Mastriano, an outright Christian nationalist who attended the 6 January rally that preceded the attack on the US Capitol.
Mr Mastriano, an election conspiracy theorist who currently trails in the polls, has previously said he would order a purge of the state’s voter rolls if elected – and given that Pennsylvania’s secretary of state is appointed by the governor, not elected, he would have more leeway than most governors in the nation to reshape the way elections in his state are carried out.
Eric Garcia looks at what a Mastriano win could mean for the next election.
How Pennsylvania governor's race could determine if Trump could steal a 2024 election
Doug Mastriano led the effort to overturn the 2020 election while Josh Shapiro beat Trump in court. Now the two are running for governor in one of the most important swing states, Eric Garcia reports from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
Georgia Senate contest marked by gender and race gaps
As Republican Herschel Walker struggles in his challenge to incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, polling indicates that even as the contest features two Black men, the gendered and racial gaps in whom voters are supporting are extremely stark:
Mr Warnock’s campaign has been hampered from the off by his history of domestic abuse, his steady stream of bizarre and rambling public statements, and his habit of repeating outright false claims – including lies about his professional and educational history.
