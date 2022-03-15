Trump news - live: Ex-president mocks Biden for being sanctioned by Russia
Follow live updates below
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a rally in South Carolina
A Democratic Party fundraising committee said it will hold Donald Trump accountable by filing a formal complaint against him after he was accused of illegally spending political donations on campaigning for president without registering as a candidate.
American Bridge, a Democrat-aligned political action committee, said late Monday that it has already submitted a complaint to the US Federal Election Commission about Mr Trump’s conduct.
“We’re holding him accountable for dodging the law,” the group said.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump boasted to his supporters that contrary to reports he failed to deter Vladimir Putin’s ambitions in the post-Soviet sphere, “no one was tougher on Russia” than him – and that “my personality is what kept us out of war”.
He also speculated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “could lead to World War III”, adding that his successor Joe Biden can still “end this tragedy without getting Americans snared into a gruesome and very bloody war.”
Biden: Putin’s aggression has ‘united’ Americans and ‘the freedom-loving world’
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Russian president Vladimir Putin had united Americans and people across the world in opposition to him by invading Ukraine last month.
Speaking at a signing ceremony for a bill to fund US government operations for the remainder of the 2022 fiscal year, Mr Biden praised legislative leaders for including a ‘historic’ level of funding — $13.6 billion — to ensure sufficient “economic, humanitarian and security” resources to continue the “forceful” US response to the crisis.
“Putin’s aggression against Ukraine has united people all across America. united our two parties in Congress and united the freedom-loving world,” he said.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Biden says Putin’s aggression has ‘united’ Americans and ‘the freedom-loving world’
Mr Biden praised Congress for the inclusion of a ‘historic’ $14.6 billion in defence and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine in the government funding bill he signed Tuesday
Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws nomination to Fed
Sarah Bloom Raskin has withdrawn her nomination to be President Joe Biden’s vice-chair for supervision of the Federal Reserve Board.
Her nomination was opposed by Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Susan Collins and therefore the numbers were not in her favour to be confirmed.
She lamented the “relentless attacks by special interests” who oppose her position that climate change could pose a threat to economic stability.
Psaki mocks Russia for sanctioning President Biden’s father
After Russia announced sanctions against several US political figures, White House press secretary Jen Psaki pointed out that it may have accidentally punished President Biden’s father.
“I would first note that President Biden is a Junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad, may he rest in peace,” Ms Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.
Nathan Place reports.
Psaki mocks Russia for sanctioning Biden’s father: ‘May he rest in peace’
‘I would first note that President Biden is a Junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad, may he rest in peace,’ Ms Psaki told reporters
Biden signs $1.5 trillion spending plan into law
President Joe Biden has signed the $1.5 trillion bipartisan government funding bill into law including $13.6bn in aid to Ukraine.
“Today we are showing the American people that we can come together we Democrats and Republicans and do big things and make democracy work, and democracies can outperform autocracies,” the president said.
White House cautions India against Russian oil deal
White House Press Secretary on Tuesday said India would not be violating US sanctions by purchasing discounted Russian oil but warned that such a move would put the world’s largest democracy on the wrong side of history.
On Monday, Reuters reported that India’s largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp, purchased 3 million barrels of Russian crude oil, the first such transaction since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
Indian officials have also told Reuters that Delhi may take up a Russian offer of oil and other commodities at a discount.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
White House warns India on Russian oil deal: ‘Think about where you want to stand’
White House Press Secretary on Tuesday said India would not be violating US sanctions by purchasing discounted Russian oil but warned that such a move would put the world’s largest democracy on the wrong side of history.
Trump: Hungary’s Viktor Orban ‘has my Complete and Total Endorsement!’
In another missive fired out on Twitter on Tuesday lunchtime, former President Donald Trump heaped praise on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
He wrote: ““Now with what’s going on with Russia and Ukraine, among many other things, the great and wonderful people of Hungary need the continued strong leadership of Prime Minister Viktor Orban more than ever. He is TOUGH, SMART, AND LOVES HIS COUNTRY. In the upcoming Election next month, he already has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
Tucker Carlson hits back at claims he’s a Russia propagandist
Fox News host Tucker Carlson opened his show on Monday by trying to defend himself from accusations that he has been spreading Russian propaganda.
The top-rated Fox host has been taking flak on social media and cable news for saying he was “rooting” for Russia in 2019 and, more recently, complaining that Ukraine is “not even a democracy” ahead of the Russian invasion. Since then, he’s boosted an invasion-justifying conspiracy theory on his show suggesting that Russia’s purposes in Ukraine are to dismantle secret biological research facilities.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Tucker Carlson responds to criticism he’s a Russian propagandist
Carlson has been accused of promoting Russian conspiracy theories that are being used to justify its invasion of Ukraine
Biden to attend Nato summit
Per the White House:
Trump accuses of Biden of conflict of interest and being ‘slow on the draw’ with Russia
Former President Donald Trump has reacted to the news that Russia has sanctioned a number of senior US officials, including President Joe Biden.
In a statement released on Twitter by his spokesperson Liz Harrington, Mr Trump said: “Breaking News: Russia just sanctioned Joe Biden. While that is a terrible thing, in so many ways, perhaps it will now be explained why the Biden family received 3.5 million dollars from the very wealthy former Mayor of Moscow’s wife.”
He continued: “During our Presidential Debate, “moderator” Chris Wallace, then of Fox, would not let me ask that question. He said it was inappropriate. Perhaps that’s why Biden has been so “slow on the draw” with Russia. This is a really bad conflict of interest that will, perhaps now, be fully and finally revealed!”
Six things to watch for when Zelensky addresses Congress tomorrow
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a historic early-morning address to Congress on Wednesday morning as his government continues to battle a brutal Russian invasion.
The Ukrainian leader’s speech to US lawmakers will come as the Biden administration attempts to tread a fine line on the issue of support for his country; President Joe Biden has declared that US troops will not fight to defend Ukrainian soil while Washington approves billions of dollars in humanitarian and military aid to Kyiv.
John Bowden explains what to look out for.
Six things to watch for when Ukraine’s president Zelensky addresses Congress
How will Washington react to the Ukrainian leader’s pleas for further assistance?
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies