Trump news – live: DoJ believes Trump may have more documents, as Proud Boys leader pleads guilty
Federal agents reportedly believe they also have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump may still be hiding more top-secret documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency, Department of Justice officials believe, a report claims.
A top official, Jay I Bratt, informed the former president’s lawyers that the government believes he has not yet returned all the material in his possession, two people briefed on the matter told The New York Times.
Earlier, a Proud Boys leader pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy over the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Jeremy Bertino is the first member of the far-right group to make a guilty plea on those charges. He also accepted charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person before US District Court Judge Tim Kelly on Thursday.
Meanwhile, federal agents believe they have sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making false statements to purchase a firearm, The Washington Post reports.
The Post reported on Thursday that investigators probing the activities of Joe Biden’s son believe they had gathered enough evidence some several months ago, and that the decision now rests in the hands of local US attorneys.
RNC threatens to sue Google for sending its emails to people’s spam folders
ICYMI: The Republican National Committee has threatened to sue Google over claims its emails are landing in Gmail users’ spam folder at a higher rate than do emails from Democratic-aligned groups.
RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel promised news about a lawsuit “soon” in an interview Thursday morning on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria.
“We need to find a way to keep Big Tech’s thumb off the scale in our elections and our democracy, because they should not be able to suppress emails that we’re sending to people who asked for us to send these emails,” she said.
Joe Scarborough says Walker is ‘perfect lab experiment’ to see ‘how low Republican party’ will go
ICYMI: Joe Scarborough lambasted Republicans on Thursday morning for their unwavering defence of the GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who in recent days has faced an onslaught of bad press after it was reported by The Daily Beast that the woman who he allegedly paid to have an abortion years before also happens to be the mother of one of his children.
“It’s almost like a perfect lab experiment to see how low the Republican Party can go with people it’s willing to put in the United States Senate,” began the Morning Joe host, before listing the reports of alleged domestic abuse, bad behaviour with his son and discrepancies with the truth that have plagued the former football star’s campaign since its inception.
“All of this comes even before we get to the fact that Republicans understand he’s not qualified to be a senator. He doesn’t know the issues. He can’t talk about any issues in a way that’s cogent, that makes any sense whatsoever,” said the MSNBC host. “This is almost the perfect lab experiment on just how low Republican voters are willing to go to quote, ‘own the libs.’ It’s not worth it.”
Feds have chargeable case against Hunter Biden: WaPo
ICYMI: Federal agents investigating Joe Biden’s son Hunter believe they have a chargeable case against him, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.
The Post reports that agents involved in the case believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Mr Biden’s son with tax-related crimes as well as making a false statement while under oath to investigators regarding the purchase of a firearm.
Donald Trump has long argued that Mr Biden’s son was involved in corrupt international business practices, but these potential charges do not appear to relate to the ex-president’s longstanding criticisms.
Jan 6 committee hearing rescheduled for next Thursday
ICYMI: The House select committee investigating January 6 will hold a public hearing next Thursday afternoon, rescheduling a meeting that was called off due to the landfall of Hurricane Ian in one member’s home state.
Committee members announced on their website that the hearing would be held on 13 October at 1pm est.
Trump boasts that claim he assaulted Secret Service agent made him look ‘tough’
ICYMI: Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday boasted to a group of supporters that an ex-aide’s congressional testimony regarding his alleged assault of a Secret Service agent made him appear “physically tough”.
The moment occurred as Mr Trump was attending the Hispanic Leadership conference in Miami. Mr Trump told a crowd of listeners that he “almost didn’t want” to dispute the accusation made by former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during her sworn testimony to the January 6 committee.
“You know, I almost didn't want to dispute it because a lot of people said I never knew you were that physically tough,” he told the crowd.
Trump may still be hiding more secret documents, DoJ official believes: report
Donald Trump may still be hiding more top-secret documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency Department of Justice officials believe, a report claims.
A top official, Jay I Bratt, informed the former president’s lawyers that the government believes he has not yet returned all the material in his possession, two people briefed on the matter told The New York Times.
Inside the nastiest and potentially most important Senate race in the country
A race that could determine control of the Senate, and the direction of the country for at least the next four years, was always going to be fiercely fought. But even in the cut-and-thrust of Trump-era politics, few could have predicted just how bitter the campaign for Pennsylvania’s seat would become.
With one month to go until election day, the race between Democrat John Fetterman and his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz has the dubious honour of becoming the nastiest in the country, and there is little sign that either side is slowing down.
Eric Garcia has the story.
What has Hunter Biden been accused of, and what comes next?
The Washington Post reported stunning news on Thursday — federal investigators believe they have a chargeable case against Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.
Even more interestingly, they have felt that the case is sufficient to go to court for the past several months, according to the Post.
John Bowden has the story.
Trump mocks Ben Sasse and brands him ‘lightweight'
The former president attacked the US Senator from Nebraska, who is one of just seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump over the January 6 insurrection.
“Great news for the United States Senate, and our Country itself. Liddle’ Ben Sasse, the lightweight Senator from the great State of Nebraska, will be resigning,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“If he knew he was going to resign so early in his term, why did he run in the first place? But it’s still great news! The University of Florida will soon regret their decision to hire him as their President….”
Ben Sasse, one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump, to resign from the Senate
Nebraska lawmaker was simultaneously a critic of the former president but also someone who frequently voted with him.
Eric Garcia has the story for The Independent.
