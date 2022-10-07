Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1665122630

Trump news – live: DoJ believes Trump may have more documents, as Proud Boys leader pleads guilty

Federal agents reportedly believe they also have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes

Maroosha Muzaffar,John Bowden,Johanna Chisholm,Graeme Massie
Friday 07 October 2022 07:03
Comments

Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

Donald Trump may still be hiding more top-secret documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency, Department of Justice officials believe, a report claims.

A top official, Jay I Bratt, informed the former president’s lawyers that the government believes he has not yet returned all the material in his possession, two people briefed on the matter told The New York Times.

Earlier, a Proud Boys leader pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy over the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Jeremy Bertino is the first member of the far-right group to make a guilty plea on those charges. He also accepted charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person before US District Court Judge Tim Kelly on Thursday.

Meanwhile, federal agents believe they have sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making false statements to purchase a firearm, The Washington Post reports.

The Post reported on Thursday that investigators probing the activities of Joe Biden’s son believe they had gathered enough evidence some several months ago, and that the decision now rests in the hands of local US attorneys.

Recommended

1665119053

RNC threatens to sue Google for sending its emails to people’s spam folders

ICYMI: The Republican National Committee has threatened to sue Google over claims its emails are landing in Gmail users’ spam folder at a higher rate than do emails from Democratic-aligned groups.

RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel promised news about a lawsuit “soon” in an interview Thursday morning on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria.

“We need to find a way to keep Big Tech’s thumb off the scale in our elections and our democracy, because they should not be able to suppress emails that we’re sending to people who asked for us to send these emails,” she said.

Read more:

RNC threatens to sue Google for sending its emails to people’s spam folders

‘It is voter suppression by Big Tech, and we have to find a way to hold them accountable,’ RNC chair says

Graeme Massie7 October 2022 06:04
1665115308

Joe Scarborough says Walker is ‘perfect lab experiment’ to see ‘how low Republican party’ will go

ICYMI: Joe Scarborough lambasted Republicans on Thursday morning for their unwavering defence of the GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who in recent days has faced an onslaught of bad press after it was reported by The Daily Beast that the woman who he allegedly paid to have an abortion years before also happens to be the mother of one of his children.

“It’s almost like a perfect lab experiment to see how low the Republican Party can go with people it’s willing to put in the United States Senate,” began the Morning Joe host, before listing the reports of alleged domestic abuse, bad behaviour with his son and discrepancies with the truth that have plagued the former football star’s campaign since its inception.

“All of this comes even before we get to the fact that Republicans understand he’s not qualified to be a senator. He doesn’t know the issues. He can’t talk about any issues in a way that’s cogent, that makes any sense whatsoever,” said the MSNBC host. “This is almost the perfect lab experiment on just how low Republican voters are willing to go to quote, ‘own the libs.’ It’s not worth it.”

Graeme Massie7 October 2022 05:01
1665112250

Feds have chargeable case against Hunter Biden: WaPo

ICYMI: Federal agents investigating Joe Biden’s son Hunter believe they have a chargeable case against him, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The Post reports that agents involved in the case believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Mr Biden’s son with tax-related crimes as well as making a false statement while under oath to investigators regarding the purchase of a firearm.

Donald Trump has long argued that Mr Biden’s son was involved in corrupt international business practices, but these potential charges do not appear to relate to the ex-president’s longstanding criticisms.

Read Eric Garcia in The Independent for more:

Federal agents likely to charge Hunter Biden on tax and and gun purchase crimes

Federal agents believe they have sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making false statements to purchase a firearm, The Washington Post reports.

Graeme Massie7 October 2022 04:10
1665108230

Jan 6 committee hearing rescheduled for next Thursday

ICYMI: The House select committee investigating January 6 will hold a public hearing next Thursday afternoon, rescheduling a meeting that was called off due to the landfall of Hurricane Ian in one member’s home state.

Committee members announced on their website that the hearing would be held on 13 October at 1pm est.

Read more:

Graeme Massie7 October 2022 03:03
1665104630

Trump boasts that claim he assaulted Secret Service agent made him look ‘tough’

ICYMI: Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday boasted to a group of supporters that an ex-aide’s congressional testimony regarding his alleged assault of a Secret Service agent made him appear “physically tough”.

The moment occurred as Mr Trump was attending the Hispanic Leadership conference in Miami. Mr Trump told a crowd of listeners that he “almost didn’t want” to dispute the accusation made by former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during her sworn testimony to the January 6 committee.

“You know, I almost didn't want to dispute it because a lot of people said I never knew you were that physically tough,” he told the crowd.

Read more from Andrew Feinberg:

Trump boasts that claim he assaulted Secret Service agent made him look ‘tough’

Trump says ‘a lot of people’ have said an ex-aide’s account of him allegedly assaulting a Secret Service agent made him appear ‘physically tough’

Graeme Massie7 October 2022 02:03
1665102750

Trump may still be hiding more secret documents, DoJ official believes: report

Donald Trump may still be hiding more top-secret documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency Department of Justice officials believe, a report claims.

A top official, Jay I Bratt, informed the former president’s lawyers that the government believes he has not yet returned all the material in his possession, two people briefed on the matter told The New York Times.

Trump may still be hiding more secret documents, DoJ official believes: report

Donald Trump may still be hiding more top-secret documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency Department of Justice officials believe, a report claims.

Graeme Massie7 October 2022 01:32
1665100864

Inside the nastiest and potentially most important Senate race in the country

A race that could determine control of the Senate, and the direction of the country for at least the next four years, was always going to be fiercely fought. But even in the cut-and-thrust of Trump-era politics, few could have predicted just how bitter the campaign for Pennsylvania’s seat would become.

With one month to go until election day, the race between Democrat John Fetterman and his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz has the dubious honour of becoming the nastiest in the country, and there is little sign that either side is slowing down.

Eric Garcia has the story.

John Fetterman and Dr Oz: Inside the nastiest Senate race in the country

Mr Fetterman has accused his opponent of killing puppies while Dr Oz and Republicans have gone all in on Fetterman’s health, Eric Garcia reports.

Graeme Massie7 October 2022 01:01
1665098753

What has Hunter Biden been accused of, and what comes next?

The Washington Post reported stunning news on Thursday — federal investigators believe they have a chargeable case against Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

Even more interestingly, they have felt that the case is sufficient to go to court for the past several months, according to the Post.

John Bowden has the story.

What has Hunter Biden been accused of, and what comes next?

Issue could hound his father – the president – into 2024

Graeme Massie7 October 2022 00:25
1665096639

Trump mocks Ben Sasse and brands him ‘lightweight'

The former president attacked the US Senator from Nebraska, who is one of just seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump over the January 6 insurrection.

“Great news for the United States Senate, and our Country itself. Liddle’ Ben Sasse, the lightweight Senator from the great State of Nebraska, will be resigning,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“If he knew he was going to resign so early in his term, why did he run in the first place? But it’s still great news! The University of Florida will soon regret their decision to hire him as their President….”

Graeme Massie6 October 2022 23:50
1665095573

Ben Sasse, one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump, to resign from the Senate

Nebraska lawmaker was simultaneously a critic of the former president but also someone who frequently voted with him.

Eric Garcia has the story for The Independent.

Ben Sasse, one of seven Republican Senators who voted to convict Trump, to resign

Nebraska lawmaker was simultaneously a critic of the former president but also someone who frequently voted with him

Graeme Massie6 October 2022 23:32

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in