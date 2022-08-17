✕ Close What happened during the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid?

The FBI has interviewed Pat Cipollone – Donald Trump’s former White House counsel – and his deputy over the seized Mar-a-Lago documents, it was reported.

Reuters quoted a source as saying that the former White House counsel was interviewed, but it remains unclear exactly when this happened. His deputy Patrick Philbin, however, was interviewed in the spring, as was first reported by the New York Times.

The Department of Justice has returned passports belonging to former president Donald Trump that agents took during last week’s search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

According to an email from the department shared by a Trump spokesperson, the bureau’s “filter agents” seized three passports in Mr Trump’s name, two of them expired and one of them was his active diplomatic passport.

Meanwhile, a date has been set for a Florida federal court to hear arguments on whether or not to unseal the affidavit that provided justification for the search. The hearing will take place this Thursday at 1pm.

The Department of Justice has rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant.