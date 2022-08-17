Trump news - live: Ex-White House counsel interviewed by FBI over Mar-a-Lago docs
Department of Justice says releasing vital document could compromise efforts to secure witness cooperation
What happened during the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid?
The FBI has interviewed Pat Cipollone – Donald Trump’s former White House counsel – and his deputy over the seized Mar-a-Lago documents, it was reported.
Reuters quoted a source as saying that the former White House counsel was interviewed, but it remains unclear exactly when this happened. His deputy Patrick Philbin, however, was interviewed in the spring, as was first reported by the New York Times.
The Department of Justice has returned passports belonging to former president Donald Trump that agents took during last week’s search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
According to an email from the department shared by a Trump spokesperson, the bureau’s “filter agents” seized three passports in Mr Trump’s name, two of them expired and one of them was his active diplomatic passport.
Meanwhile, a date has been set for a Florida federal court to hear arguments on whether or not to unseal the affidavit that provided justification for the search. The hearing will take place this Thursday at 1pm.
The Department of Justice has rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant.
Cheney: ‘No regrets’ about spurning Donald Trump
Flanked by her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, on Tuesday Wyoming’s Congresswoman Liz Cheney told CBS News that she regretted nothing about not following Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. She would reiterate that feeling in her concession speach later Tuesday evening.
“I have no regrets,” she said in the interview. “I feel very proud about all the work that I've done together with people of Wyoming over the last six years and really understand and recognize there's nothing more important than the defense of our Constitution. And so I'm going to continue to work and ensure that we're doing that in a way that is nonpartisan.”
Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia:
Cheney says she has ‘no regrets’ as she faces her impending primary loss
Cheney is set to lose to a Trump-endorsed primary challenger in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district.
Trump-backed candidate gets mixed up over meaning of ‘banana republic'
A candidate for the US House in North Carolina who has won Donald Trump’s endorsement embarassed himself by revealing that he does not know the meaning of the phrase ‘banana republic’ in an interview.
Bo Hines was attempting to use the phrase to describe the FBI’s conduct as a result of the agency’s search of Mar-a-Lago, and appeared to not understand that the phrase does not refer to the popular clothing chain of the same name.
Read more from The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander:
Calling US a banana republic is rude to clothing chain, politician says
’It’s clear now that the American people can add ‘understand a joke’ to the ever-growing list of things Democrats simply can’t comprehend,’ campaign adviser says
Top Trump aide tried to dodge subpoena, DoJ says
Peter Navarro, a top trade adviser to Donald Trump in his administration, told DoJ agents to “get the f*** out of here” when they served him with a subpoena in relation to his charge of contempt of Congress.
He also refused to open the door for them initially, but was eventually served regardless. Telling agents of the court to leave is generally not an effective way of avoiding being served with official court-ordered documents.
Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Naughtie:
Trump aide Peter Navarro told agents serving subpoena to ‘get the f*** out of here’
Former trade adviser was a key player in plan to overturn election in Congress on 6 January 2021
FBI condemns ‘reprehensible’ threats after Mar-a-Lago raid
The FBI on Monday condemned “reprehensible” threats that have arisen on social media and on other platforms in response to the agency’s execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.
In a brief statement shared with The Independent, the bureau also called on the public’s help to stop incidents of domestic extremism before they occur.
Read more from John Bowden:
FBI calls threats to law enforcement ‘reprehensible’ and urges public to be vigilant
Agency makes public statement after issuing joint memo with DHS warning of threats
Trump spokesman, Cheney’s GOP leadership replacement join the mockery
Donald Trump wasn’t the only one gloating on Tuesday as Liz Cheney was soundly defeated in the Wyoming congressional primary.
His top spokesman, Taylor Budowich, reacted with a video mashup of Mr Trump dancing clownishly at several campaign rallies.
And Rep Elise Stefanik, who ousted Ms Cheney to become chair of the GOP House conference, released her own statement denouncing “Nancy Pelosi’s puppet”.
Trump slams Cheney as ‘spiteful and sanctimonious’ as he gloats over her primary defeat
Donald Trump tore into Liz Cheney and wished her “happiness” in the “depths of political oblivion” on Tuesday after she was defeated in Wyoming’s US House primary.
The former president has long sought her ouster from Congress over her work on the January 6 select committee.
“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming. This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs. Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!” he said.
Read more from The Independent’s John Bowden:
Trump slams Cheney as ‘spiteful and sanctimonious’ as he gloats over her defeat
Trump lays in to Cheney minutes after race is called and he takes revenge for her Jan 6 committee performance
Polls close in Wyoming where Liz Cheney awaits her fate
Polls are now closed in Wyoming. Republican voters in the state are set to determine the fate of Rep Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House select committee investigating January 6.
A former member of House GOP leadership, she’s the top target of Donald Trump this election cycle, thanks to her very public role and persistent view that he should have no role in the GOP going forward.
Watch live results from the state from The Associated Press here at The New York Times:
Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg ‘nearing plea deal’ in tax avoidance scheme
The CFO of the Trump Organization is set to plead guilty in court on Thursday to accepting more than $1.7m in unreported compensation and take a plea deal that will allow him to avoid much of the possible prison sentence.
The Trump Organization is not expected to admit guilt in the case, and Allen Weisselberg is reportedly not cooperating with investigators to implicate others in the company.
Read more about this ongoing legal drama from Bevan Hurley in The Independent:
Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg ‘nearing plea deal’ in tax scheme
While Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty, it is not believed that he will implicate anyone else in the Trump Organization
