Trump says Ketanji Brown Jackson was 'unbelievably disrespectful' to GOP senators

The 6 January select committee will vote tonight on referring Trump aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro to the House of Representatives for contempt of Congress. The vote comes after President Joe Biden turned down their attempts to resist the panel’s subpoenas by asserting executive privilege, a claim that has failed numerous subpoenaed witnesses already.

According to a report released by the committee on Sunday evening, Mr Biden “determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the national interest, and therefore is not justified”.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump used a speech at a rally in Georgia to attack Ketanji ​ Brown Jackson for being “disrespectful” to GOP senators during her confirmation last week.

“Judge Jackson was unbelievably disrespectful to Republican Senators that in many cases were really nicely asking questions,” he said. “She had total disdain and even hatred for them,” he added.

The former president also hinted that he might run for president again. “I ran twice, I won twice and I did much better the second time. And now, we just might have to do it again.”