Trump news – live: Trump urges GOP to vote McCarthy for House speaker as he hits out at party ‘turmoil’
Former president endorses the GOP House leader saying he ‘will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB’
What we know about Donald Trump’s tax returns
Donald Trump has urged Republicans to vote for Kevin McCarthy as House speaker as he hit out at the “unnecessary turmoil” within his own party.
In a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning, the former president endorsed the GOP House leader saying that he “will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB”.
“REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB - JUST WATCH!” he wrote.
In another post, the former president slammed the “unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party” – unsurprisingly pointing the blame onto his usual targets of Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao.
His show of support for Mr McCarthy comes after three roll call votes were held on Tuesday – all ending with the GOP leader failing to secure enough votes to be elected to the House speaker role.
His comments come after a tumultuous couple of weeks for the former president with the release of his tax returns and the publication of the final report from the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.
Trump peddles conspiracy about Georgia election workers
Former President Donald Trump used his social media platform, Truth Social, to fuel conspiracy theories aimed at a Georgia election worker.
Around midnight on 2 January, Mr Trump fired off a message on Truth Social claiming there were “contradictions” in Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman’s testimony to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Trump peddles conspiracy about Georgia election workers
“There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere,” the election worker told the January 6 panel
Trump only fears on person according to Kellyanne Conway
Former President Donald Trump is apparently only afraid of one person on the planet, and that is his wife Melania — at least according to the person notable for coining the phrase “alternative facts.”
Former senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway made the statements during testimony she gave the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot. The committee released the transcript of Ms Conway’s interview on 2 January.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Kellyanne Conway told Jan 6 committee that Trump only fears one person
Ms Trump said she was unaware anyone was breaking into the Capitol because she was busy with archival duties the day of the riot
Report links Trump NFTs and erotic art
The online profile behind Donald Trump’s ridiculed NFT trading cards collection has also been trading in erotic art, according to a report.
The one-term president’s widely mocked non-fungible token collection featured him depicted as a superhero, cowboy, astronaut and fighter pilot.
They were sold by the “TrumpDeployer” account on NFT trading platform OpenSea, which has reportedly also been used to trade other digital collectables.
Graeme Massie reports.
Account behind Trump’s NFT trading cards also trades in erotic art
All 45,000 Trump trading cards that went up for sale for $99 sold out
Did Trump cause a 2016 baby boom?
Republican-leaning areas of the United States saw a “sharp rise’ in births after Donald Trump’s presidential win in 2016, dubbed the “Trump baby bump”.
However, Democratic counties experienced a baby slump, a new study has revealed.
Researchers suggest Trump’s presidency increased Republicans’ economic optimism, motivating them to have more children.
Alice Clifford has the details.
Revealed: The surprising ‘boom’ after Trump’s 2016 presidential win
Researchers suggest Trump’s presidency increased Republicans’ economic optimism, motivating them to have more children
Trump wanted ex-military critics tried at court-martial
Former president Donald Trump pushed to forcibly recall retired military officers who spoke out against him to active duty so they could be tried at court-martial and jailed, according to General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Gen Milley, the highest-ranking officer in the US military whose position makes him the chief military adviser to the President of the United States, made the startling admission during an interview with the House January 6 select committee.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump wanted ex-military critics tried at court-martial, top general said
General Mark Milley’s testimony before the House January 6 committee confirms an allegation first made by former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper
Farewell to the Jan 6 committee as House changes hands
The House January 6 committee is shutting down, having completed a whirlwind 18-month investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection and sent its work to the Justice Department along with a recommendation for prosecuting former President Donald Trump.
Jan. 6 panel shutting down after referring Trump for crimes
The House Jan. 6 committee is shutting down
Trump claims ‘abortion issue’ sunk GOP in midterms, not him
Nearly two months after the Republican Party’s disappointing showing in the 2022 midterm elections, former president Donald Trump has claimed that he played no role in high-profile defeats for the GOP in numerous statewide races, despite having endorsed each of the losing candidates.
Mr Trump spent much of the last day of 2022 and first days of 2023 blasting out repeated defences of his political record in a series of statements issued through his presidential campaign, including a bizarre press release listing Republican senators and House members who chose to retire or were defeated in GOP primaries after crossing the ex-president in one way or another.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump deflects blame and claims ‘abortion issue’ sunk GOP in midterms
Voters handed Democrats a 51-49 Senate majority and multiple governor’s mansions in last year’s midterms
Kinzinger raises fears for future of America if Trump isn’t charged
Republican Rep Adam Kinzinger has raised fears about the future of America if Donald Trump isn’t criminally charged for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
Mr Kinzinger, whose term in Congress will come to an end on Tuesday when the new House is sworn in, issued a grave warning on Sunday about what could happen if the Justice Department (DOJ) does not hold the former president to account.
“If this is not a crime, I don’t know what is. If a president can incite an insurrection and not be held accountable, then really there’s no limit to what a president can do or can’t do,” he told CNN on Sunday.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Adam Kinzinger raises fears for future of America if Trump isn’t charged over Jan 6
House select committee investigating January 6 recommended that the former president faces at least four criminal charges for his part in the insurrection
Hurdles for both parties as 2024 comes into view
Both political parties are opening the new year confronting critical questions about the people and policies they want to embrace as the next election speeds into view.
The challenges are particularly urgent for Republicans, who hoped to enter 2023 with a secure grip on one, if not both, chambers of Congress. Instead, an underwhelming midterm election yielded only a thin House majority that will expose fierce intraparty divisions this week as California Rep. Kevin McCarthy fights for the speakership. And before the end of the month, the Republican National Committee must resolve a divisive leadership battle of its own.
Read on:
2024 contest comes into view with hurdles for both parties
Republicans and Democrats are being forced to confront critical questions about the people and policies they want to represent them as the next election season roars into view
