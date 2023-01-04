✕ Close What we know about Donald Trump’s tax returns

Donald Trump has urged Republicans to vote for Kevin McCarthy as House speaker as he hit out at the “unnecessary turmoil” within his own party.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning, the former president endorsed the GOP House leader saying that he “will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB”.

“REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB - JUST WATCH!” he wrote.

In another post, the former president slammed the “unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party” – unsurprisingly pointing the blame onto his usual targets of Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao.

His show of support for Mr McCarthy comes after three roll call votes were held on Tuesday – all ending with the GOP leader failing to secure enough votes to be elected to the House speaker role.

His comments come after a tumultuous couple of weeks for the former president with the release of his tax returns and the publication of the final report from the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.