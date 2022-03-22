Trump news - live: Eric Trump ridiculed for Biden comments as Pence Jan 6 location revealed
Follow live updates here
Donald Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump have filed an appeal in their fight against the New York attorney general’s attempt to depose them as part of a civil investigation into the Trump Organization. Their lawyers argue that a lower court erred by denying the Trumps’ request to quash their subpoenas for testimony.
The former president began his week with a bizarre phone interview on Fox Business in the course of which he referred to Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as “the n-word”, dismissed climate change as “a thing called weather”, and insisted he would continue running on the supposed theft of the 2020 election despite the host’s suggestion it could hurt Republicans at the polls.
His excitable Monday morning comes after an event in Florida over the weekend during which he appeared to promise a return to the White House.
Following his remarks, Republican US Rep Liz Cheney warned that the ex-president could face criminal penalties over attacks on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021, telling NBC that the House select committee investigating the assault is considering whether to recommend criminal punishment for the “kind of supreme dereliction of duty that you saw with President Trump”.
Meanwhile, “Cowboys for Trump” founder Couy Griffin has been found guilty of a misdemeanor charge stemming from the January 6 capitol riot. He faces up to a year in prison for trespassing on restricting capitol grounds. He was acquitted on a separate charge of disorderly conduct.
Alaska sets special election dates to fill Don Young’s seat
Officials in Alaska have set the timetable for the special election to fill the seat of the late-representative Don Young.
The process will be conducted primarily by mail ballot and will occur on the same day as the state’s regularly scheduled primary date, 16 August.
Don Jr wades into Ohio GOP senate race in defence of JD Vance
Donald Trump Jr has weighed in on the race in Ohio to be the Republican Party candidate for senator.
He tweeted: “I haven’t commented previously, but I’m getting tired of watching the neocons in #OHSen running dishonest ads calling JD VAnce a never-Trumper. It’s BS. A lot of conservatives were skeptical of DJT in 2016 and got won over when they saw him in action. JD is 100% America First.”
Mr Trump added: “And this isn’t an endorsement either, but enough is enough with the lies being told about this guy from his opponents.”
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend trial
Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far-right representatives for missing his brief trial in Washington.
Abe Asher reports.
Cowboys for Trump founder hits out at Marjorie Taylor Greeen for missing his trial
Couy Griffin, facing up to a year in prison, rues a lack of far right solidarity in Washington
Palin: ‘I have nothing to lose’ says former governor considering Alaska congressional run
Sarah Palin has said she is considering a congressional run to fill the seat vacated last week by representative Don Young.
The former Alaska governor said on Monday she is ready to throw her hat into the ring as one of the contenders to replace Young, who died on 18 March at the age 88, adding she had “nothing to lose”.
Appearing on Newsmax TV’s The Balance, Ms Palin said she would be “humbled and honoured” to fill Young’s seat.
Stuti Mishra reports.
Sarah Palin outlines congressional run to replace late Don Young
Former Alaska governor says she would be ‘humbled and honored’ to replace Young
Jimmy Kimmel teases Republicans over Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings
Jimmy Kimmel has teased the Republicans over the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that began on Monday (21 March).
On his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host joked that the hearings “give a number of our Republican senators a chance to compete in one of their favourite events: the subtle racism jamboree”.
Inga Parkel reports.
Jimmy Kimmel teases Republicans over Ketanji Brown Jackson
Talk show host called the hearings ‘the subtle racism jamboree’
Jen Psaki tests positive for Covid-19
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has tested positive for Covid-19 and will now not travel with Joe Biden to Europe this week.
Ms Psaki said she had been in “two socially-distanced” meetings with the president on Monday, but that he “is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance.”
Graeme Massie reports.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for Covid-19
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has tested positive for Covid-19 and will now not travel with Joe Biden to Europe this week.
Eric Trump mocked over Biden bike comments
Eric Trump was quickly ridiculed after he criticised Joe Biden for going for a bike ride while spending the weekend at his beach house in Delaware amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Eric Trump ridiculed for trying to mock Biden for riding a bike
‘There are literally hundreds of videos of Donald Trump golfing during periods of grave domestic and international upheaval’
Gunman with AK-47 filmed aiming at Texas border patrol helicopter
Unnerving footage from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter appears to show a man in Mexico pointing a gun directly at the aircraft.
The video, which was obtained by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, shows an aerial view of Starr County, Texas as the copter flies over it. At one point, the camera zooms into a red vehicle on the Mexico side of the border, where a man is standing outside the passenger door with a rifle in his hands. Suddenly, he hoists it up and aims straight at the camera.
Nathan Place reports.
Gunman with AK-47 filmed aiming at Texas border patrol helicopter
‘Hey, Romeo Zulu units,’ someone in the helicopter says. ‘The red SUV… they have an AK-47 they just pointed at us’
‘The most VEEP thing we’ve seen in at least a few weeks’
Kamala Harris has once again been mocked by Republicans and meme-creators for repeating the same expression four times in quick succession.
The vice president, who was speaking on Monday in Sunset, Louisiana, repeated the same phrase, “the significance of the passage of time”, four times in a row.
Gino Spocchia reports.
Kamala Harris repeats same expression four times in speech loop
‘The most VEEP thing we’ve seen in at least a few weeks’
Lindsey Graham ridiculed for storming off after ranting at Ketanji Brown Jackson
South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham used his time meant to question Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday to air a litany of grievances before storming off in a huff, drawing mockery from attorneys and political figures.
His actions were described as “simply bizarre”.
Lindsey Graham mocked for storming off after ranting at Ketanji Brown Jackson
Mr Graham is irate that Judge Jackson has liberal defenders
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies