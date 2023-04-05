Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mary Trump, the niece of former president Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that a five-second video of her uncle walking into the Manhattan courtroom was all that was needed to "figure out his state of mind".

"And during that brief glimpse, we saw the uncertainty, the fear, and the humiliation," Ms Trump tweeted.

Recordings were prohibited inside the courtroom while Mr Trump was being arraigned. However, he was photographed looking anxious while he entered the courtroom.

The 45th president was formally charged with 34 felonies relating to falsifying business records around hush money payments during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to all the charges during an appearance in the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

He raised a fist in defiance as he arrived at the courthouse amid heavy security presence from the New York Police Department and Secret Service after rival sets of protesters had earlier clashed outside the court.

The one-time president surrendered to the office of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg upon arrival at the court at 1.24pm. He was arrested and fingerprinted in a room on the 7th floor of the courthouse building.

Ms Trump, a psychologist who holds a master’s degree in English literature from Columbia University, emerged as one of her uncle’s staunchest critics during his presidency.

"We learned a lot today, about the seriousness of the charges against Donald Trump, the professionalism of district attorney Alvin Bragg, the ridiculousness of Donald’s legal team, and the extent to which the mainstream media really love showing footage of nothing," Ms Trump wrote.

She continued: "TV cameras weren’t allowed in the courtroom but it turns out they weren’t necessary – the video of Donald walking into the courtroom, all five seconds of it, was all we needed to figure out his state of mind."

"The false bravado will return, and the middle-of-the-night posts will continue to be unhinged but Donald Trump has finally gotten a glimpse of what it looks like when his past, finally, at long last, catches up with him – and he’ll never be able to outrun it," Ms Trump added.

Previously, Ms Trump hailed her uncle’s indictment, calling it ”some measure of justice”.