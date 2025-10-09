Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is waiting to find out if his long-running quest for a Nobel Peace Prize will finally come to fruition this week, with the winner set to be announced on Friday.

The president has publicly expressed his desire for the accolade for years – first joking about it in 2018, then later insisting he “deserves” one.

He has been nominated this year by a mix of world leaders and politicians, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the governments of Pakistan and Cambodia, and Congressman Buddy Carter.

The Nobel Peace Prize is decided by a five-member committee appointed by the Norwegian Parliament, who evaluate nominees based on the criteria laid out by Alfred Nobel: contributions to fraternity between nations, the reduction of standing armies, and the promotion of peace.

While the committee’s decisions can be symbolic or geopolitical, they usually favor candidates whose work for peace speaks for itself rather than loud public claims – and the majority of the panel have previously been critical of Trump in public.

Nominations for the Prize close in January, so this year’s nominations for Trump won’t affect Friday’s award, and full details won’t be revealed for 50 years, making his current popularity unknown.

Trump’s supporters point to his recent involvement in international negotiations, including the latest ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. On Wednesday, the two sides agreed to the initial phase of a plan brokered by the US, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey to pause fighting and release some hostages and prisoners.

UK leaders, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, welcomed the deal as a “moment of profound relief” and emphasized the importance of swiftly implementing the agreement and ensuring humanitarian aid reaches Gaza.

Critics, however, question whether these steps constitute “durable peace” and argue that Trump’s repeated claims about ending wars and brokering deals may not meet the Nobel committee’s standard.

So, what do you think – does Donald Trump deserve a Nobel Peace Prize, or should the honor go elsewhere?

Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.