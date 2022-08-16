Trump’s passports returned by FBI following Mar-a-Lago search
The FBI has returned three passports belonging to former President Donald Trump following its search Mar-a-Lago, his Southern Florida residence and private club.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) told NBC News on Monday that the passports had been returned.
The FBI confirmed that they were in possession of the passports after Mr Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to claim that they had been stolen.
“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else,” Mr Trump wrote. “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”
Trump spokesman tweeted a screenshot on Monday night of a redacted email from the DOJ National Security Division saying that the passports had been removed from the property.
“We have learned that the filter agents seized three passports belonging to President Trump, two expired and one being his active diplomatic passport,” the email said in part.
According to the screenshot tweeted by Mr Budowich, Jay Bratt, the Chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section at the National Security Division, said in the email sent at 10.49am on Monday 15 August that “we are returning them, and they will be ready for pickup ... at 2pm today”.
More follows...
