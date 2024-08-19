Watch live as Donald Trump delivers remarks on the economy at Pennsylvania rally
Warning: This stream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.
Watch live as Donald Trump delivers remarks on the economy during a visit to Pennsylvania on Monday 19 August.
The Republican presidential candidate will be speaking after he caused controversy by posting a fake social media image of pop superstar Taylor Swift asking people to vote for him in the November election.
A Sunday entry on Truth Social showed Swift dressed in red, white and blue with a caption that said “Taylor Swift Wants You To Vote For Donald Trump.”
“I accept!” Trump wrote.
Swift has not publicly endorsed a candidate in the 2024 race but has supported Democrats in the past.
The singer backed Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris in 2020 and also criticised Trump in a 2020 documentary.
Ms Harris is set to be formally nominated as the 2024 Democratic candidate at the party’s national convention in Chicago this week.
