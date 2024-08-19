Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Donald Trump delivers remarks on the economy at Pennsylvania rally

Oliver Browning
Monday 19 August 2024 19:58
Comments
Close

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Warning: This stream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump delivers remarks on the economy during a visit to Pennsylvania on Monday 19 August.

The Republican presidential candidate will be speaking after he caused controversy by posting a fake social media image of pop superstar Taylor Swift asking people to vote for him in the November election.

A Sunday entry on Truth Social showed Swift dressed in red, white and blue with a caption that said “Taylor Swift Wants You To Vote For Donald Trump.”

“I accept!” Trump wrote.

Swift has not publicly endorsed a candidate in the 2024 race but has supported Democrats in the past.

The singer backed Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris in 2020 and also criticised Trump in a 2020 documentary.

Ms Harris is set to be formally nominated as the 2024 Democratic candidate at the party’s national convention in Chicago this week.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in