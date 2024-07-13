Support truly

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off stage in Pennsylvania after what sounded like gunshots could be heard.

While the source of the sounds appeared unclear, Trump’s ear seemed to be bleeding as he was rushed off-stage.

The former president had been showing a chart of figures on border crossings on screens above the stage when the apparent shots were heard. The former president was quick to duck after the sounds started.

Photos show the scene before and after the shots could be heard:

Donald Trump was at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. As he discussed immigration, apparent shots rang out. Trump went to the ground as Secret Service Agents covered him ( REUTERS )

Secret Service agents converged to cover the Republican presidential candidate. The sounds came from the left of where Trump was standing ( AP )

The sounds came in two groups, with smoke coming from a section of the stands. People in the audience began to scream as the apparent shots rang out ( Getty Images )

After he was covered by Secret Service agents, the former president was closely escorted off the stage ( AP )

Before he left the stage, Trump turned to the audience with a defiant gesture ( AP )

The former president fistpumped the air as he was escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents ( AP )