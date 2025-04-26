Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When then-President Joe Biden attended the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, Donald Trump complained about the seating arrangements.

He argued that Biden’s spot, several rows from the front, showed “no respect” and indicated that the United States was no longer being taken seriously.

“If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there — and our Country would be much different than it is right now!” Trump said at the time. “In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!”

The president appeared to get his wish for the funeral of Pope Francis funeral on Sunday, when he was seated in the front row, with Biden, yet again, seated a few rows back. The two presidents did not appear to acknowledge one another, despite clearly being within each other’s line of sight.

Trump seemingly didn’t even know Biden was going. He didn’t offer him a ride on Air Force One.

“Oh, he is? I didn’t know,” Trump told reporters on the plane on his way to Rome. Meeting Biden in Italy was “not high on my list,” he said.

Hundreds of foreign dignitaries and world leaders made their way to Vatican City for the funeral, attended by roughly 250,000 people. It was Trump’s first international trip of his second presidency — and it was short. He was out of there within 14 hours.

It was also Melania Trump’s 55th birthday. By the end of the whirlwind trip, when they landed back on U.S. soil, the couple parted ways immediately after stepping off Air Force One.

open image in gallery Former President Joe Biden, only the second Catholic president, also attended the pope’s funeral on Saturday, sitting several rows behind Trump ( AP )

The trip also arrived in the middle of growing tensions between the United States and longtime allies after his controversial tariff policies threatened to blow up international trade partnerships. But the funeral didn’t stop the president and his counterparts from exchanging warm greetings.

The pope’s funeral marked the first time Trump and Biden were in the same place since Trump’s second inauguration in January.

The last funeral of a sitting pope in 2005 offered more bipartisanship as former President Bill Clinton flew on Air Force One alongside sitting President George W. Bush and his father, former President George H.W. Bush.

Biden, the first Catholic president since John F. Kennedy, attended the proceedings alongside former First Lady Jill Biden.

The former president, who regularly attends mass, has long admired Francis, a man with similar views on the climate crisis, immigration, and helping the less fortunate. After Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, Francis comforted the Biden family and met privately with Biden to discuss cancer research. Biden also displayed a photo of Francis in the Oval Office.

But Biden still appeared to be in good spirits at the funeral while greeting world leaders and smiling for selfies.

Trump, who was raised and confirmed as a Presbyterian, said in 2020 that he’s now a non-denominational Christian.

open image in gallery Trump met with Zelensky in St. Peter’s Basilica, but few details about their discussion were shared ( EPA )

The president met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in St. Peter’s Basilica, their first one-on-one meeting since last month’s now-infamous showdown in the Oval Office, when the president and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelensky in front of a roomful of reporters.

Sitting in two red chairs on the marble floor, the two leaders were photographed Saturday bent towards each other, seemingly deep in conversation.

The discussion ahead of the funeral didn’t last long, and neither the White House nor the Ukrainian administration revealed precisely what was said. But the meeting came after several days of public statements about a possible ceasefire, with Trump recently cautioning Russian president Vladimir Putin following strikes on civilians in Kyiv. Trump has also suggested Ukrainians should give up Crimea and other regions as part of a peace deal, a non-starter for Zelensky and his administration.

open image in gallery Trump, shaking hands with French President Emmanuel Macron as Finland's President Alexander Stubb looks on, wore a blue suit to the funeral of Pope Francis ( AP )

The president and First Lady Melania Trump stayed the night at the U.S. ambassador's residence after arriving shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, ahead of the funeral the following morning.

The Trumps were attending the funeral of a man they had only met once, in May 2017, just months into Trump’s first term.

As they arrived, the first lady wore a black double-breasted trench dress and a black veil.

Trump was one of the few world leaders not dressed in black. Trump opted instead for a dark blue suit and tie.

The president said ahead of the funeral that he admired Francis as he “loved the world, actually, and he was just a good man.”

The meeting with Zelensky took place just after the Trumps approached the casket. In a tight circle, Trump was also photographed alongside U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and the Ukrainian leader.

open image in gallery Trump met briefly with Starmer, Macron, and Zelensky in St. Peter’s Basilica ( Ukrainian Presidential Press )

For months, Trump has been pushing hard for a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, and he has frequently vented his frustration with Zelensky for not accepting a deal that would be favorable to Russia. He also complained on Friday that Zelensky has yet to sign a possible agreement that would give the United States access to some of Ukraine’s natural resources.

On Saturday, White House communications director Steven Cheung said the two men “had a very productive discussion.”

Zelensky also didn’t reveal any significant details.

“Good meeting. We discussed a lot one-on-one,” he wrote on X. “Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results. Thank you @POTUS.”

open image in gallery Trump and Finland's President Alexander Stubb were seated next to each other for the funeral ( REUTERS )

According to Vatican protocol, world leaders were seated in the order of their country’s name in French, meaning that the leader of “les États-Unis” was seated next to the President of Estonia on his left, Finland on his right, and Macron not far away.

Trump also briefly greeted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has yet to visit the White House. The office of the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni released photos of her speaking to the Trumps.

open image in gallery Trump met Meloni as he arrived in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis ( via REUTERS )

Others from the Trump delegation were seated further behind Biden, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz.

During the funeral, Trump spoke briefly to the Estonian president, greeting the leaders on both sides of him during the sign of peace, a section of a Catholic Mass when attendees traditionally greet each other.

open image in gallery Trump and the first lady were seated next to Estonian President Alar Karis and King Felipe VI of Spain ( Getty Images )

Trump and the first lady departed for St. Peter Square just before 10 a.m., where the president was happy to meet the king of Spain as he smiled and shook the king’s hand.

One hour after leaving the Vatican, Trump and his team were back in the air.

Landing at Newark, Jew Jersey on Saturday afternoon, Trump headed for the Marine One helicopter to travel to his Bedminster golf club.

The first lady walked to a waiting SUV.