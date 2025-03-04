Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an olive branch to President Donald Trump and said he “regrets” last week’s showdown in the Oval Office.

“Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way,” Zelensky said in a post on X Tuesday. “It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.”

Zelensky said he was ready to work under Trump’s “strong leadership” to get a peace deal in the social media post.

“We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same,” Zelensky wrote. “Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal.”

The Oval Office meeting between Trump, Zelensky and Vance erupted into a public shouting match. But, now Zelensky said he is ready to work with Trump to find peace and end the war with Russia ( AP )

The meeting at the White House between Trump, Vice President JD. Vance and the Ukrainian leader escalated into a shouting match in front of the press.

Trump escalated the situation further when he announced Monday that the U.S. would temporarily pause more than $1 billion in arms and ammunition for Ukraine that has been ordered or is in the production process.

The president hit out at the Ukrainian leader after he told reporters in London over the weekend that a deal to end the war “is still very, very far away.”

But Trump did not agree, writing on Truth Social that Zelensky’s words represent “the worst statement that could have been made” by the Ukrainian leader.

He also said that Zelensky “should be more appreciative” because America has “stuck with them through thick and thin.”