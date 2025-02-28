Donald Trump greeted Volodymyr Zelensky by complimenting his outfit as the Ukrainian president arrived for talks at the White House on Friday, 28 February.

Their meeting comes after the US president falsely accused Mr Zelensky of being a dictator - an accusation Mr Trump later denied ever having levelled at his Ukrainian counterpart.

As Mr Zelensky arrived on Friday, Mr Trump remarked that he was “all dressed up today.”

Mr Zelensky travelled to the US to sign a critical minerals deal as Kyiv works to regain US backing against Russia’s invasion.