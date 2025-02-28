Donald Trump appeared to make a U-turn after previously describing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator”.

The US President was quizzed about his relations with Zelensky and Vladimir Putin during an Oval Office meeting with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday (27 February).

He was also asked about his comments calling the Ukrainian president a “dictator” earlier this month.

“Do you still think President Zelensky is a dictator?”, a reporter asked Trump.

The president replied: “Did I say that?

“I can’t believe I said that. Next question please.”