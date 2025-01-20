Trump rambles on in post-inauguration speech as he revisits old gripes and grievances

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newly sworn-in President Donald Trump revisited old gripes and grievances in a rambling speech in the overflow room in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol after seeing off former President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

“This was a better speech than the one I made upstairs,” Trump told the gathered crowd following his inaugural address in the Capitol Rotunda. Trump once again pushed the baseless lie that the 2020 election was stolen and he also appeared to threaten former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who did not attend the proceedings.

Trump indicated that he didn’t regret holding the inauguration indoors because of the frigid temperatures.

“I looked I said, ‘Oh, look at this beautiful, sunny day. We blew it, we blew it.’ And then I went outside, and we were afraid that you would have been very unhappy. The sun was very deceptive. I will tell you, it is cold out,” said Trump. “The outdoor thing is really good, but it gets a little cold around this time of the year. Some people have noticed, and a lot of times, they suffer through it. There was no suffering in that room. It was 72 degrees.”

The president praised his new Vice President J.D. Vance, calling him “very upwardly mobile,” adding that he “picked it up so quickly” after a “tough” first week when he was attacked by the “fake news.”

“But after that, it was smooth sailing,” said Trump.

“He took on the meanest... I don’t want to use the word corrupt because we’re into a new system. Let’s wait until the corruption begins. Because it will,” he added.

Trump subsequently once again called the January 6 rioters behind bars “hostages” and falsely suggested that Pelosi was behind the violence of that day.

He also called the members of the January 6 House Select Committee, who were pardoned by Biden in last-minute measures, “political thugs” whom he said were guilty of “very bad crimes.”

The president said he “fixed” the border during his last term in office before he went on to claim that the 2020 election was “totally rigged.”

