Most Americans don’t want Trump to run in 2024

A new CBS poll has found that the majority of Americans don’t want former President Donald Trump to run for election again in 2024.

The poll found that only 35 per cent of all voters wanted Mr Trump to stand as a presidential candidate, whereas 65 per cent did not want him to stand.

Among Republican voters, the majority want Mr Trump to re-run in the upcoming election, around seven in 10 are for the former president being in the race, with 69 per cent of red voters wanting him to stand versus 31 per cent who would rather have another candidate run for office.

More than a year after the 6 January insurrection, Trump loyalists are still being subpoenaed over their alleged involvement in the riots.

Hundreds face charges after a crowd descended on the meeting place of the United States Congress as it was certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

On the anniversary of the riot, President Biden condemned the events of 6 January: “For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election. He tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob reached the Capitol,” he said.

Of those surveyed, only 33 per cent of Americans thought those who forced their way into Capitol on 6 January should be pardoned. However, the CBS poll found that seven out of 10 Republicans want the 6 January committee to drop its investigation into public officials.

If Mr Trump does not run, Republicans would like a candidate with similar political views, found the CBS survey, with 84 per cent of those asked stating they would prefer “policies and proposals” similar to Mr Trump’s. Only 54 per cent of Republicans asked said they would want a candidate that “handled themselves” like Mr Trump, but 78 per cent of Republicans asked said they would like their electoral candidate to have similar views on coronavirus vaccines as Mr Trump.

The CBS News and YouGov survey was conducted with 2,578 US adult residents of various genders, ages, races, and education statuses.