Trump news – live: Ex-president to address Wisconsin rally tonight as Milwaukee chosen for 2024 GOP convention
Jan 6 investigators are summoning more and more figures in ex-president’s inner circle
Dick Cheney brands Donald Trump ‘greatest ever threat to our Republic’
Former President Donald Trump is set to address one of his “Save America” rallies in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Friday night, the same day that the Republican National Committee selected nearby Milwaukee as its choice of venue for the party’s 2024 convention.
With an eye on retaking Wisconsin in the next presidential election after Mr Trump’s shock victory in the state in 2016, which made him the first Republican to win there since Ronald Reagan in 1984. President Joe Biden won the state back for the Democratic Party in 2020.
In related news, attorneys representing Mr Trump are reportedly in contact with the Department of Justice in hopes of shielding conversations with his former advisers from the criminal probe into his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Earlier, investigators leading the federal probe filed a lawsuit against former White House adviser Peter Navarro to recover emails relevant to its investigation into Mr Trump’s role.
The probe has also subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy Patrick Philbin. The counsel’s office is thought to have been crucial in refusing to let the former president politicise the executive branch’s legal apparatus to secure a second term.
Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue
Eric Garcia writes:
Joe Manchin was seen giving Sinema the hard sell earlier this week, and he looked like he was enjoying it. Her sudden decision to sign on to the latest bill was surprising and encouraging. Yet it’s hardly the end of the Democrats’ problems.
Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue
Joe Manchin was seen giving Sinema the hard sell earlier this week, and he looked like he was enjoying it. Her sudden decision to sign on to the latest bill was surprising and encouraging. Yet it’s hardly the end of the Democrats’ problems
GOP picks Milwaukee to host 2024 convention
The Republican National Committee announced that it will host its 2024 convention in Milwaukee as the party hopes to retake Wisconsin in the next presidential election.
The RNC released a statement saying its committee members picked the city unanimously.
Republicans pick Milwaukee to host their 2024 convention
Republicans hope to take back Wisconsin in 2024.
Sinema gives her nod to Democrats’ big bill
Sen Joe Manchin sealed the deal reviving President Joe Biden’s big economic, health care and climate bill. But it was another Democratic senator, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who intently, quietly and deliberately shaped the final product.
Sinema gives her nod, and influence, to Democrats' big bill
Sen. Joe Manchin sealed the deal reviving President Joe Biden’s big economic, health care and climate bill
‘Widespread’ job growth sees US unemployment rate drop to 3.5 per cent
The US unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 per cent last month as the US economy added 528,000 jobs, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday.
Despite persistent inflation, the Department of Labor said job growth in the US was “widespread” in July, with “leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care” sectors all adding jobs.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
US unemployment rate drops to 3.5 per cent amid 'widespread' job growth
‘Both total nonfarm employment and the unemployment rate have returned to their February 2020 pre-pandemic levels’
Trump-backed challenger gains in Washington US House count
Rep Dan Newhouse was maintaining his lead Friday among other Republicans in Washington state’s primary, but fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler saw her advantage against an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump shrink in recent vote updates.
Both drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach Trump following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Democrat Marie Perez was the top vote-getter in the 3rd Congressional District in southwestern Washington, with 31 per cent of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24 per cent on Tuesday night, dropped to just over 23 per cent by Thursday night, less than 2,000 votes ahead of Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump.
Trump-backed challenger gains in Washington U.S. House count
Rep. Dan Newhouse was maintaining his lead among other Republicans in Washington state’s primary after days of vote counts
CPAC mocked for ‘silent disco’ booth featuring fake Jan 6 prisoner
One of the booths at CPAC in Dallas, Texas, featured a “silent disco” with a man pretending to be a January 6 prisoner crying in a cell.
Freelance journalist Laura Jedeed shared on Twitter that it was “the most astonishing thing I have ever seen”.
“At this CPAC booth you receive a silent disco headset that plays harrowing testimony from people arrested for participating in” the Capitol riot on January 6, she added. “Instead of dancing, you stand around and watch this guy cry.”
Gustaf Kilander reports.
CPAC mocked for 'silent disco' booth featuring fake Jan 6 prisoner crying in a cell
‘This is incredible. A weeping insurrectionist pajama boy art installation,’ former Obama staffer says
Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill
Democrats pared part of their proposed minimum tax on huge corporations and made other changes in their giant economic bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday, as they drove toward delivering a campaign-season victory to President Joe Biden on his domestic agenda.
In an unusual peek at closed-door bargaining, Schumer, D-N.Y., said Democrats dropped a proposed tax boost on hedge fund executives after pivotal centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said she would otherwise vote “no.”
Here’s how the bargaining played out:
Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats have made changes in their giant economic bill that include paring part of their proposed minimum tax on huge corporations
Meta stays quiet on election misinformation efforts ahead of midterms
designed to thwart voting misinformation or foreign interference in U.S. elections as the November midterm vote approaches.
It’s a sharp departure from the social media giant’s multibillion-dollar efforts to enhance the accuracy of posts about U.S. elections and regain trust from lawmakers and the public after their outrage over learning the company had exploited people’s data and allowed falsehoods to overrun its site during the 2016 campaign.
The pivot is raising alarm about Meta’s priorities and about how some might exploit the world’s most popular social media platforms to spread misleading claims, launch fake accounts and rile up partisan extremists.
Meta mum on election misinformation efforts as midterms loom
Facebook owner Meta is quietly curtailing some safeguards designed to thwart voting misinformation or foreign interference in elections even as the U.S. midterms approach
Jon Stewart claps back after Tucker Carlson mocks his height
Comedian Jon Stewart has struck back after Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked his height and called him “demented”.
Mr Carlson targeted the former Daily Show host on his programme on Thursday night, saying that he looks like a “mental patient”.
“He’s shrieking and dishevelled and very short. Really short, too short to date. Was he always that short? What happened? Where’s he been in the last seven years? If you know, let us know. We want answers,” he added sarcastically.
Gustaf Kilander reports on what Jon Stewart said in response.
Jon Stewart claps back after Tucker Carlson mocks his height and calls him 'demented'
‘Tucker Carlson believes me too short to date and yet ... I remain tall enough to not know what Victor Orban’s a** tastes like!’
Trump-endorsed election denier Kari Lake wins the GOP Arizona gubernatorial nomination
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate was confirmed to have won the Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary on Friday, meaning that all of Mr Trump’s preferred candidates in the state won their contests.
Former news anchor Kari Lake beat Karrin Taylor Robson, whom former vice president Mike Pence and current Republican Governor Doug Ducey had endorsed.
Ms Lake has been one of the most prominent parroters of Mr Trump’s lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Despite her victory, Ms Lake still claimed there was voter fraud in her race.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump-endorsed Kari Lake wins the Republican nomination for governor in Arizona
Trump-endorsed candidates clean up in Arizona
