Former President Donald Trump is set to address one of his “Save America” rallies in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Friday night, the same day that the Republican National Committee selected nearby Milwaukee as its choice of venue for the party’s 2024 convention.

With an eye on retaking Wisconsin in the next presidential election after Mr Trump’s shock victory in the state in 2016, which made him the first Republican to win there since Ronald Reagan in 1984. President Joe Biden won the state back for the Democratic Party in 2020.

In related news, attorneys representing Mr Trump are reportedly in contact with the Department of Justice in hopes of shielding conversations with his former advisers from the criminal probe into his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Earlier, investigators leading the federal probe filed a lawsuit against former White House adviser Peter Navarro to recover emails relevant to its investigation into Mr Trump’s role.

The probe has also subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy Patrick Philbin. The counsel’s office is thought to have been crucial in refusing to let the former president politicise the executive branch’s legal apparatus to secure a second term.