Trump launches hysterical rant about cocaine found in the White House

Former President Donald Trump launched an unhinged rant after cocaine was found at the White House.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

“But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish. Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!” he added.

The Independent previously reported that prosecutors under the leadership of the special counsel could bring 30 to 45 additional criminal charges against the former president in the coming weeks after the 37 counts that Mr Trump is already facing following his alleged mishandling of national security information after leaving office.

“Whatever happened to the 1,850 BOXES of Documents that Biden won’t show to anybody? What about the Docs found in Chinatown, D.C., and those in his unsecured garage, where Hunter stayed as China was sending Biden millions and millions of dollars for doing absolutely ‘nothing?’ Maybe the nothing was ‘for doing plenty!’” Mr Trump added in a subsequent post on Wednesday without providing evidence for his claims.

“Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!” he added.

There were classified documents found in President Joe Biden’s home and an office he occupied before becoming president, but his attorneys alerted the government about the files and cooperated in efforts to hand them back.

The white, powdery substance that prompted the brief evacuation of the White House over the weekend was confirmed to be cocaine by laboratory testing.

A spokesperson for the US Secret Service, which by law is responsible for security in and around the 18-acre White House campus, confirmed the laboratory result in an email on Wednesday.

The spokesperson, Anthony Gugliemi, previously said the agency was standing up “an investigation into the cause and manner” of how the cocaine came to be in a public waiting area in the West Wing, where it was discovered late Sunday by officers with the Secret Service Uniformed Division.

According to DC Fire and EMS Department radio transmissions archived by OpenMHZ, firefighters with the department’s hazardous materials unit who were called to investigate the then-unidentified powder used a field test to analyse a small sample, which returned a presumptive result for cocaine hydrochloride.

Neither President Joe Biden nor any other members of his family were present at the White House during the incident, as the Biden family spent the holiday weekend at Camp David, the US Navy-operated presidential retreat in Thurmont, Maryland. Mr Biden and several family members departed the White House on Friday and returned late on Monday to participate in several Independence Day events.