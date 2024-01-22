Trump officially retires ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ nickname

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has announced that his nickname of “Ron DeSanctimonious”, used to describe his former Republican rival Ron DeSantis, has been “officially retired”.

The former president told reporters that he would no longer be using the term, after the Florida governor pulled out of the race to win the GOP presidential candidate nomination on Sunday.

Mr DeSantis finished in second place behind Mr Trump and ahead of Nikki Haley in the Iowa caucuses last week, but said he could not see a “clear path to victory” ahead of voting in New Hampshire this week.

In a statement over the weekend, he offered his backing to Mr Trump, saying that despite their previous differences it was “clear” that Republicans wanted to give the former president “another chance”.

Speaking to reporters following the announcement, Mr Trump repeated one of the questions he was asked, saying “Will I be using the name Ron DeSanctimonious?”

“That name is officially retired,” he said, prompting cheers from the crowds.

The nickname, used by Mr Trump throughout his 2024 campaign, combines the last name DeSantis with “sanctimonious,” which means hypocritically pious or devout, according to Merriam-Webster.

It had derived from Mr DeSantis acting “disloyal” by running against him for president after he helped get the Florida Republican elected as governor, the former president told Fox News.

Mr DeSantis announced the suspension of his presidential campaign on Saturday (Ron DeSantis )

Mr Trump has also previously referred to Mr DeSantis as “Meatball Ron”.

The Florida Governor was mocked for his endorsement of Mr Trump after announcing the suspension of his campaign, having previously denounced others for “kissing the ring” of the former president.

“You can be the most worthless Republican in America, but if you kiss the ring, he’ll say you’re wonderful,” the Florida governor said ahead of last week’s Iowa caucus.

“You can be the strongest, most dynamic, successful Republican and conservative in America, but if you don’t kiss that ring, then he’ll try to trash you.”