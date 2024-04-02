Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump appeared to get the age of a murdered young Michigan woman wrong, as he used her death to criticise President Joe Biden’s border policies at a recent campaign rally.

In a speech on Tuesday afternoon in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the former president spoke about 25-year-old Ruby Garcia. Law enforcement officials say Garcia was murdered by 25-year-old Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a man from Mexico who she was romantically involved with.

While speaking about Garcia’s death, Mr Trump told supporters “On March 22nd, [Ortiz-Vite] shot 17-year-old Ruby, actually, she was a beautiful, beautiful young woman. Ruby Garcia was shot multiple times.”

Mr Trump has used previously used his typically incendiary rhetoric to speak about the US-Mexico border, migrants and crime – promoting his anti-immigration border policies and stoke fear about the current state of the border.

Ortiz-Vite was in the United States illegally, a fact that several conservatives have used to broadly claim that the people crossing the US-Mexico border are dangerous and blame President Biden for allowing them in.

Several politicians have criticised Mr Trump and his allies for appearing to capitalise on the death of a young person to make a political point.

Even Garcia’s sister posted on social media asking reporters to stop using Garcia’s story to turn it into “political bull****”.

More follows ...