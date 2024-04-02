Trump gets age of murdered woman wrong while using her death to slam Biden’s immigration policy
The former president told supporters at a rally in Michigan on Tuesday that 25-year-old Ruby Garcia was 17
Donald Trump appeared to get the age of a murdered young Michigan woman wrong, as he used her death to criticise President Joe Biden’s border policies at a recent campaign rally.
In a speech on Tuesday afternoon in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the former president spoke about 25-year-old Ruby Garcia. Law enforcement officials say Garcia was murdered by 25-year-old Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a man from Mexico who she was romantically involved with.
While speaking about Garcia’s death, Mr Trump told supporters “On March 22nd, [Ortiz-Vite] shot 17-year-old Ruby, actually, she was a beautiful, beautiful young woman. Ruby Garcia was shot multiple times.”
Mr Trump has used previously used his typically incendiary rhetoric to speak about the US-Mexico border, migrants and crime – promoting his anti-immigration border policies and stoke fear about the current state of the border.
Ortiz-Vite was in the United States illegally, a fact that several conservatives have used to broadly claim that the people crossing the US-Mexico border are dangerous and blame President Biden for allowing them in.
Several politicians have criticised Mr Trump and his allies for appearing to capitalise on the death of a young person to make a political point.
Even Garcia’s sister posted on social media asking reporters to stop using Garcia’s story to turn it into “political bull****”.
More follows ...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies