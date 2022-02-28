In his latest Twitter missal, Donald Trump boldly claims “the world would have had no problems whatsoever” if the 2020 election had not been “rigged” and he was still president.

Posted by his spokesperson Liz Harrington, as the former president remains banned from Twitter, the statement mirrors many of the themes voiced at last week’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.

Mr Trump says: “If my energy policy had remained in place, where we were energy independent, and would have soon been bigger in production than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined, the world would have had no problems whatsoever.”

He continues: “This war should never have started in the first place. If the election wasn’t Rigged, America would right now continue to have record-low gas prices, as it was under my Administration, and we would be supplying the world with oil and gas.

“Also, Russia would not have attacked Ukraine. Instead, we have a horribly tragic and unnecessary war, record-high energy prices, Inflation, no Border, crime, and chaos. Make America STRONG Again!”

The tweet received quick responses from Twitter users calling the statement “nonsense” and Mr Trump “just as delusional as Putin”.

One user quoted Professor Michael McFaul’s earlier tweet as is American politicians in 1939 called Hitler “savvy” as Mr Trump did last week.

Another posted a tweet from former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi: “Correction: Putin invaded Ukraine because he believed Trump had weakened Nato, split the allies, and divided America.”

In an earlier tweet, the former president claimed that there would be no Nato if it wasn’t for him.

He said: “I hope everyone is able to remember that it was me, as President of the United States, that got delinquent Nato members to start paying their dues, which amounted to hundreds of billions of dollars. There would be no Nato if I didn’t act strongly and swiftly. Also, it was me that got Ukraine the very effective anti-tank busters (Javelins) when the previous Administration was sending blankets. Let History so note!”

“I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it,” he said according to a transcript at the time and asked him to look into a conspiracy theory about the 2016 election and said he would like his then-Attorney General William Barr to call Mr Zelensky.

Mr Trump was later impeached by the House of Representatives for his attempt to extort the Ukrainian president, whom he now hails as a “brave man” for standing up to the Russian invasion.