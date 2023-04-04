Doorman’s claim of secret Trump child included in ex-president’s indictment

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A previously unknown victim of Donald Trump and the National Enquirer’s so-called “catch-and-kill” campaign was revealed on Tuesday with the official release of the former president’s indictment.

According to prosecutors in the documents released on Tuesday, Mr Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen directed the head of American Media Inc, the Enquirer’s parent company, to purchase the rights to a story being spread by a doorman at Trump Tower who was claiming to have knowledge of an out-of-wedlock child supposedly fathered by Mr Trump.

The story did not end up being true, but regardless the company was directed by Cohen, later imprisoned for his hush payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels which were part of the same “catch-and-kill” effort, to hold on to rights for the story until after the November 2016 presidential election.

“[I]n or about October or November 2015, the AMI CEO learned that a former Trump Tower doorman (the “Doorman”) was trying to sell information regarding a child that the Defendant had allegedly fathered out of wedlock,” reads the indictment.

It continues: “AMI purchased the information from the Doorman without fully investigating his claims, but the AMI CEO directed that the deal take place because of his agreement with the Defendant and Lawyer A. 11. When AMI later concluded that the story was not true, the AMI CEO wanted to release the Doorman from the agreement. However, Lawyer A instructed the AMI CEO not to release the Doorman until after the presidential election, and the AMI CEO complied with that instruction because of his agreement with the Defendant and Lawyer A.”

