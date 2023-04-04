From Jesus comparisons to solemn celebration, how lawmakers reacted to Trump arrest

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lawmakers in Washington were divided along the usual lines on Tuesday as the media’s attention was fixated on the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump was formally indicted.

It was a cause for fury among Republicans, who competed amongst themselves to issue the strongest statement about the arrest and charging of their de facto leader.

“THERE IS NO CASE BECAUSE THERE WAS NO CRIME,” fumed House Republican Caucus chair Elise Stefanik.

Far-right Trump diehard Marjorie Taylor Greene went even further, comparing the ex-president to both Jesus Christ and South African political prisoner-turned-president Nelson Mandela.

But their Democratic rivals did not match the same level of energy, preferring instead to hold fast to the “innocent until proven guilty” stance — at least publicly.

The notable exceptions were progressives like Jamaal Bowman, a House Democrat whose own cautious remarks were punctuated by a clear preference for the former president’s conviction, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who spent part of the day on Twitter sparring with Republicans like Glenn Youngkin who released statements critical of Mr Trump’s indictment.

“This is about the justice system doing its job,” Mr Bowman told The Independent. “Trump made it political when he announced to the world that he is going to be indicted, and he called on people to protest, that made it political.”

“It means one step towards accountability,” he continued. “This is just an indictment. We don't know. We're very far away from conviction. So we'll see where that goes. But you know, America needs a reckoning and I think Trump is essential to that reckoning, when you consider his rhetoric, his behavior and his policies.”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, accused Donald Trump Jr of threatening the judge in Mr Trump’s case after the former president’s eldest son posted an image of the judge’s daughter on his social media.