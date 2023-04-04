Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tuesday 4 April 2023 will go down as an unprecedented and historic day for America as former President Donald Trump will be arrested and arraigned on criminal charges.

Mr Trump has been under investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the days leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Prosecutors have been investigating whether Mr Trump falsified the Trump Organization’s business records when his former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen made the payment of $130,0000 to Ms Daniels.

The money was allegedly used to silence Ms Daniels about an alleged affair she had with Mr Trump. Mr Trump has long denied having an affair with the adult film star.

Cohen was convicted of tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations related to the payments to Ms Daniels. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

On Thursday 30 March, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump on criminal charges over the hush money payments.

Here’s how the historic day will unfold:

While Mr Trump spends his last morning before becoming a defendant in a criminal case holed up at Trump Tower, his staunch ally and MAGA favourite Marjorie Taylor Greene is planning to lead protests against his indictment through thj city of New York.

Ms Greene has announced plans to hold a “peaceful protest” at 10.30am ET against what she has described as the “political persecution” of the former president.

While she will be joined by the New York Young Republicans – a group with ties to embattled congressman George Santos – the MAGA Republican is likely to be met by counterprotesters who are planning to hold their own “emergency noise demo” to drown out her “hate speech”.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a warning to the congresswoman and other protesters descending on the city in a press conference on Monday.

“People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, while you’re in town, be on your best behaviour,” he said.

Former US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Trump Tower in New York on April 3, 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Trump is expected to leave Trump Tower – the home of the Trump Organization – on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan sometime after 11am and travel by motorcade to Manhattan Criminal Court in the downtown area.

The former president will be flanked by Secret Service members for his protection and the roads leading to the courthouse will be closed for the journey.

Security has also been ramped up across the city and barricades have been erected outside Manhattan Criminal Court in anticipation of any potential unrest from protesters.

On arrival at the court, will first enter Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office – which adjoins the courthouse – where he will be officially arrested on criminal charges for the first time.

Like all defendants in criminal cases, he will be processed – with his fingerprints taken and details recorded.

However, he will not be handcuffed or put in a jail cell, and he is not expected to have his mugshot taken.

Mr Trump will then appear for his arraignment before New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15pm ET in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The charges are currently unconfirmed – and will be unsealed at his arraignment – but reports suggest he will face 34 felony charges over his part in the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

A supporter of former US president Donald Trump tears up an anti-Trump banner during a protest outside of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City (AFP/Getty)

The court hearing itself is expected to be brief, lasting just 15 to 30 minutes.

It will not be broadcast on TV after Judge Merchan made a last-minute ruling to ban video cameras from the courtroom.

Mr Trump will plead not guilty to all charges, according to his legal team.

Following his court appearance, Mr Trump is expected to then head straight to LaGuardia Airport to fly straight back to Florida.

He is then planning to deliver a primetime address at 8.15pm ET from his Mar-a-Lago estate – in a speech where he is likely to rail against the indictment.