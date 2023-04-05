Five bizarre claims from Donald Trump’s misinformation-filled Mar-a-Lago speech

Donald Trump ended a turbulent day in US politics with a misinformation-filled rant at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday night (4 April).

The former president’s speech included wild statements about the US military, election fraud and the charges brought against him.

Mr Trump had earlier appeared at a court in New York under suspicion of a string of high-profile financial crimes, before flying back home to deliver a primetime address to his supporters, telling them that “our country is going to hell”.

Here are five of Mr Trump’s most bizarre claims from his Florida address.

