Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mr Trump posted an astonishing 48 Truth Social posts over the course of Mr Biden’s State of the Union address.

The speech lasted about one hour and 13 minutes, meaning Mr Trump shared a post every 90 seconds on average.

The former president boasted about his commentary performance on Wednesday morning, claiming “millions and millions” of people tuned in to hear what he had to say.

“Big night for ‘TRUTH’ last night. Tremendous numbers of people signed on to hear my ‘Play by Play’ of the SOTU Speech…Like I mean Millions and Millions of people, and TRUTH handled the Traffic well,” he wrote.

“Congrats to Devin Nunes and all of those great technicians and others who make TRUTH Social work. Despite all of the obstacles put in our path by the SEC, others in Government, and the Fake News Media, it is a giant success that reaches massive numbers of people, both Friend & Foe! Thank you!” he added.

Mr Nunes left his California House seat in January of last year to become the CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

Despite his Twitter account being reactivated by Elon Musk, Mr Trump has yet to return to the platform.

“Having a hard time getting the words out, even though the Fake News will credit him with one of the Great Speeches of all time. I really want to see him improve. Come one Joe, you can do it!” the former president wrote on Tuesday night in one of his many posts.

He also posted eight press releases during Mr Biden’s speech, noting his supposed accomplishments during his time as president.

He attacked the president, claiming, without evidence, that the Biden campaign has worked with social media firms to censor those on the right.

Mr Trump is the only candidate to have announced a 2024 campaign. He did so last year amid a litany of investigations against both him, his companies, and those in his inner circle. The Trump Organization was recently found guilty of tax fraud.

In addition to Mr Biden, Mr Trump also went after Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, assumed to be the main rival of Mr Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The GOP establishment appears to want anyone but Mr Trump to be the party’s next nominee as Mr Biden once again on Tuesday night took aim at his supporters who laid siege to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.