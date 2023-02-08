Trump news - live: Trump opens 2024 campaign battle with ‘heinous’ DeSantis posts after mocking Biden address
Trump accused of launching ‘crazy, juvenile’ attack on likely 2024 rival DeSantis
Donald Trump has used his Truth Social account to amplify a baseless claim suggesting Florida governor Ron DeSantis “groomed” underage girls decades ago when he was a high school teacher.
On Tuesday, Mr Trump responded to a post from a user showing a low-quality photo of a man with a resemblance to Mr DeSantis standing with a group of young women with blurred faces, one of whom appears to be holding a beer bottle.
“Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher,” a caption on the user’s post reads.
Mr Trump reshared the unverified image to his more than four million followers multiple times, asking: “No way?” and, “That’s not Ron, is it?”
Mr DeSantis has yet to address the matter publicly. The Independent has contacted his office for comment.
Mr Trump’s amplification of the photo drew outrage on both sides of the political aisle, with critics calling it a “crazy, juvenile” attack on his likely 2024 rival.
It came before Mr Trump posted a string of live commentary mocking President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
Trump claims ‘tremendous numbers’ tuned in to his SOTU commentary
Mr Trump posted an astonishing 48 Truth Social posts over the course of Mr Biden’s State of the Union address.
The speech lasted about one hour and 13 minutes, meaning Mr Trump shared a post every 90 seconds on average.
The former president boasted about his commentary performance on Wednesday morning, claiming “millions and millions” of people tuned in to hear what he had to say.
“Big night for ‘TRUTH’ last night. Tremendous numbers of people signed on to hear my ‘Play by Play’ of the SOTU Speech…Like I mean Millions and Millions of people, and TRUTH handled the Traffic well,” he wrote.
“Congrats to Devin Nunes and all of those great technicians and others who make TRUTH Social work. Despite all of the obstacles put in our path by the SEC, others in Government, and the Fake News Media, it is a giant success that reaches massive numbers of people, both Friend & Foe! Thank you!”
Trump seeks to overshadow Biden’s State of the Union
Mr Trump was very active on Tuesday as his 2020 rival Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union speech from Capitol Hill.
The former president (and current 2024 candidate) attempted to capture headlines and public attention with a long thread of live commentary meant to accompany his political foe’s address. Few saw it, however, as the former president remains inactive on Twitter after being unbanned by Elon Musk.
“Having a hard time getting the words out, even though the Fake News will credit him with one of the Great Speeches of all time. I really want to see him improve. Come one Joe, you can do it!” he wrote in one Truth Social post.
But that was far from the extent of the ex-president’s attempts to hug the spotlight on Tuesday. While Mr Biden spoke, his 2024 campaign released a flurry of press releases — eight in total — touting various accomplishments and goings-on of the Trump presidency.
Mr Trump also attacked Mr Biden and his campaign for supposedly coordinating with social media companies to censor conservatives — though there’s no evidence that’s true, beyond some instances where the Biden campaign sought to have explicit images of the president’s son removed from Twitter.
The Independent’s John Bowden has more:
Trump predictably tries to make Biden’s State of the Union all about himself
Former president attempts to blanket media with his response but fails due to lack of Twitter presence
Trump responses to unfounded claims draw outrage
Mr Trump’s decision to respond - multiple times - to the DeSantis post was met with widespread backlash from both sides of the political aisle.
The ex-president’s posts were widely received as a campaign attack, though Mr DeSantis has not officially announced his run for president in 2024 yet.
Where did the baseless DeSantis ‘grooming’ claim come from?
The image amplified by Mr Trump on Tuesday was shared by a Truth Social user whose other posts include a claim that he is a “soldier for Trump ready to go on a battlefield and shed blood”.
The unverified photo links back to a 2021 report on Mr DeSantis from a site called Hill Reporter, a blog from a Democratic super PAC.
The article cites anonymous sources and claims that someone with “close knowledge of the matter” said Mr DeSantis “had a reputation among students for being a young ‘hot teacher’ who girls loved, and the girls in the photo are believed to have graduated in 2002, making them seniors at the time.”
Last year, the New York Times reported that after Mr DeSantis graduated from college, he spent time teaching at the Darlington School in Georgia as a 23-year-old, where he had a reputation for attending parties with seniors who lived nearby.
“As an 18-year-old, I remember thinking, ‘What are you doing here, dude?’” one former student told the paper.
Others said his alleged presence at the parties, including at least two where alcohol was served, wasn’t unwelcomed.
Trump amplifies baseless claim about DeSantis
Donald Trump is facing backlash for amplifying a social media post suggesting Florida Gov Ron DeSantis "groomed" teen girls and drank with his students while he was a high school teacher.
In a series of statements on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Mr Trump responded to a post from a user showing a low-quality photo of a man with a resemblance to Mr DeSantis standing with a group of young women with blurred out faces, one of whom appears to be holding a beer bottle.
“Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher,” a caption on the user’s post reads.
Mr Trump, resharing the image multiple times, responded, “No way?” and, “That’s not Ron, is it?”
Mr DeSantis has yet to address the matter publicly as of Wednesday morning. The Independent has contacted his office for comment.
