Donald Trump has so far remained silent on his newly-restored Facebook and Instagram accounts – despite the revelation that two of his administration’s top officials have been subpoenaed in special counsel probes investigating the former president.

On Thursday, multiple reports confirmed that Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith who is in charge of overseeing multiple Department of Justice investigation.

Hours later, it emerged that former national security adviser Robert O’Brien had also been subpoenaed in the investigation into both classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago and the probe into Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The former president is yet to comment on the revelations – which came the same day his Facebook and Instagram accounts were restored.

It has also emerged that Mr Trump has finally offered to hand over his DNA in his upcoming rape trial with E Jean Carroll – but only after the deadline passed to submit evidence in the case.

Attorneys for the former president said last week he had agreed to take a DNA test so that his sample can be compared to a dress Ms Carroll was wearing during the alleged sexual assault.