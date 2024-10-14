Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Donald Trump threw a middle-of-the-night tantrum to slam a new biopic about his life as a “fake” and “classless” movie.

The film The Apprentice stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as cutthroat attorney and mentor Roy Cohn. It follows their relationship as Trump tries to make a name for himself in 1970s New York.

But the former president was not enthused.

“A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called, The Apprentice (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully ‘bomb.’ It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Maria Bakalova portrays Ivana Trump, who was married to the real estate mogul between 1977 and 1990.

Jeremy Strong, left, and Sebastian Stan in a scene from the film ‘The Apprentice’. Trump slammed the film in a rant on Truth Social ( Pief Weyman/Briarcliff Entertainment via AP )

“My former wife, Ivana, was a kind and wonderful person, and I had a great relationship with her until the day she died. The writer of this pile of garbage, Gabe Sherman, a lowlife and talentless hack, who has long been widely discredited, knew that, but chose to ignore it,” Trump added on his social media platform.

“So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us. MAGA2024!”

Screenwriter Gabriel Sherman told Entertainment Weekly that the “most shocking” moments in the film are all based on “real events.”

“The funny thing is, everything in the movie that seems the most shocking is actually completely based on real events,” he said. “Very little has been dramatized. It’s one of these stories where the truth is stranger than fiction.”

Sherman has covered Trump for about two decades as a real estate reporter at the New York Observer and as a political reporter at New York Magazine.

“I submitted an annotated draft of the script to our lawyers that was point-by-point articulating where the information came from, and how I dramatized the scenes,” Sherman told EW. “So it was rigorously supported by the research, and everyone on the filmmaking team was comfortable with that before we went into production.”