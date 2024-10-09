Trump calls The View hosts ‘dumb women’ and ‘degenerates’ after Harris interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to rant about Kamala Harris’s appearance on ABC’s The View, calling the hosts “degenerates” and “dumb women.”

The Vice President appeared on the popular morning talk show on Tuesday as part of a media blitz that also included Stephen Colbert.

When asked if she would have done anything differently compared to President Joe Biden, Harris said, “There is not a thing that comes to mind ... and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact.”

Kamala Harris with the hosts of The View, Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Democratic nominee went on to talk about the Biden administration’s efforts to limit the cost of insulin to $35 under Medicare.

But Harris later addressed the question again.

“You asked me what is the difference between Joe Biden and me — that will be one of the differences. I’m going to have a Republican in my Cabinet,” she said. She first revealed she would have a member of the opposite party in her cabinet during an August CNN interview.

Trump was quick to jump on her appearance as he continues to criticise every virtally every broadcaster that gives his rival airtime.

“Lyin’ Kamala, who is being exposed as a ‘dummy’ every time she does a show, just stated to the degenerates on The View that she would have done nothing different than Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES,” Trump wrote.

Donald Trump slammed Harris for saying she wouldn’t do anything differently compared to Joe Biden ( REUTERS )

“The Lamestream Media doesn't want to pick up the story, the dumb women on the show wish they never asked her the question that led to that Election Defying answer, but the Internet is going WILD,” Trump added on Truth Social.

“For starters, THE BORDER DISASTER, WITH MURDERERS AND EVERYONE ELSE BEING ALLOWED TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, WORST INFLATION IN HISTORY, THE UKRAINE DISASTER, OCTOBER 7TH WITH ISRAEL, LOSS OF ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, THE AFGHANISTAN DEBACLE, LOSS OF RESPECT ALL OVER THE GLOBE, AND MUCH MORE! Her dumbest answer so far!” he concluded.

During her interview, Harris slammed Trump for his false claims about FEMA following the storms in the Southeast.

“It’s profound and it is the height of irresponsibility and, frankly, callousness,” the vice president said. “Lives are literally at stake right now.”

Trump has used the storms to criticize the Biden administration and falsely claim that the government has misdirected relief funding.

After surveying storm damage from Hurricane Helene in Georgia and North Carolina, Harris shared personal stories of loss from those affected.

“People are losing their home with no hope of ever being able to reconstruct or return, and the idea that somebody would be playing political games for the sake of himself, but this is so consistent about Donald Trump,” she told the hosts.

“He puts himself before the needs of others. I fear that he really lacks empathy on a very basic level to care about suffering of other people and understand the role of a leader is not to beat people down, it’s to lift people up,” she added.