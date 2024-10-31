Walz takes a shot at Trump’s age after garbage truck gaffe: ‘Dude’s nearly 80’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Tim Walz took a shot at Donald Trump’s age after his garbage truck campaign stunt.

Walz, speaking in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Thursday, slammed the septuagenarian after he flew to Wisconsin, donned a bright orange safety vest, and got into a garbage truck in an attempt to troll Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“Look, this dude’s nearly 80 years old,” Walz said. “He d*** near killed himself getting into a garbage truck.”

The garbage truck was labeled with the Trump campaign logo and with the former president leaning out of the window similarly to his McDonald’s photo-op, he asked the press: “How do you like my garbage truck?”

Trump’s stunt comes after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at his Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage.” The former president also used it as an opportunity to criticize Biden’s apparent response calling Trump supporters “garbage.”

However, the White House claims the president meant “supporter’s,” referring to Hinchcliffe.

Donald Trump struggles to get into a garbage truck during a campaign stunt in Wisconsin

The official transcript of Biden’s remarks reads: “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s – his – his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”

A social media storm quickly erupted over whether the word “supporters” was plural or singular with a possessive apostrophe, or whether the punctuation was added to try and clear up any confusion.

Meanwhile, during his Pennsylvania rally, Walz went on to slam Trump’s economic proposals.

Tim Walz slammed Trump’s age following his garbage truck campaign stunt ( AFP via Getty Images )

“You would think over 80 years you would understand how a tariff works,” the Minnesota governor said. “Smarter people than Donald Trump, which is a good chunk of folks, CEOs of companies … have gone on the record to say, if Donald Trump goes forward with this plan, they will simply have to raise prices and pass it on to you.”

In June, 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists signed a letter attesting that the former president’s proposed policies would “reignite” inflation.

The economy has consistently ranked as the number one issue among voters on all sides. Healthcare, threats to democracy and immigration also rank highly.

Meanwhile, with less than one week until Election Day, national polls show Harris and Trump are neck-and-neck.

In all seven swing states, neither candidate appears to be pulling ahead. The two candidates are tied in Nevada, while Trump leads in Arizona and North Carolina, and Harris leads in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.