Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump has now named his choice for transportation secretary – former reality TV star turned Fox presenter Sean Duffy.

The president-elect announced his pick in a post on Truth Social on Monday, saying that Duffy, a 53-year-old former Wisconsin congressman, is a “tremendous and well-liked public servant” who is “admired across the aisle” for his work with Democrats on expanding US infrastructure.

“He will prioritize Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness, and Beauty when rebuilding America's highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports,” said Trump.

“He will make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers... and fulfil our Mission of ushering in The Golden Age of Travel.”

Like Trump, Duffy actually got his start on TV, appearing on MTV's The Real World and Road Rules series in the late nineties before winning office as a prosecutor in Ashland County, Wisconsin, in 2002.

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010, as part of a red wave driven by the Tea Party movement and conservative backlash against the Obama presidency, before resigning in 2019 to care for a newborn daughter with a heart problem.

Sean Duffy with Trump in 2019 during the president’s first term ( AFP via Getty Images )

While in Congress during Trump’s first term, he filed a bill that would have increased the powers of the president to impose tariffs on foreign imports. Though it did not pass, it endeared him to the Trump administration.

Now, he is one of several current or former Fox News hosts appointed to Trump's new cabinet, in what is beginning to look like a revolving door between the influential conservative broadcaster and the second Trump administration.

Former Fox commentator Pete Hegseth, who was flagged as a possible “insider threat” during his time in the Army National Guard due to having a motto often used by white supremacists tattooed on his arm, was nominated last week as Trump's secretary of defense.

Trump’s prospective US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was also once a Fox host.