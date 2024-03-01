Watch live as Trump arrives in court for Mar-a-Lago classified documents hearing

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view from outside court as a US judge holds a hearing on the timing of Donald Trump’s documents trial.

Two key hearings are taking place on Friday 1 March in the former president’s criminal cases, as Judge Aileen Cannon will consider a trial date for the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case and the disqualification hearing of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis enters its final stage.

Mr Trump is attending the hearing in Florida federal court in the classified documents case, where the judge could agree with the prosecution’s request for the trial to begin in July or his request for August – or neither.

Nikki Haley, Mr Trump’s last remaining opponent for the Republican Party presidential nomination, says Americans need to know the outcome of his many legal cases before the 2024 election.

“We need to know what’s going to happen before it, before the presidency happens, because after that, should he become president, I don’t think any of it’s going to get heard,” she said.